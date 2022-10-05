Commenting on the data, TradingPlatforms analyst, Edith Reads, said. "The Saudi government has been working hard to attract foreign investors and businesses in recent years, and it seems to be paying off. The country's millionaire population is growing at an unprecedented rate, and it looks set to continue doing so for the foreseeable future."

Creating a Sustainable City

The King Salman Park project is helping to propel Riyadh toward a greener future. Thus, it focuses on sustainability and lowering carbon emissions. The innovative project has the potential to become the largest urban park in the world. Thus, providing a wide range of amenities for the city's residents and visitors.

The park is designed for pedestrians, cyclists, and environmentally friendly public transportation. Riyadh's park will increase the city's green space and boost its biodiversity.

Also, the project aims to increase the number of trees and plants in the city. The greening initiative in Riyadh will lead to better air quality and increased citizen motivation.

Increasing the City of Riyadh’s Appeal to Visitors and Tourists

Tourism growth is always crucial to the development of a city and the improvement of its economy. Saudi Arabia is making various enhancements to raise Riyadh's appeal to tourists. The evolution of Diriyah is one of the most essential planned enhancements.

The makeover of Diriyah will help to increase awareness of the Kingdom as a tourism and leisure destination. The Kingdom will accomplish this by organizing cultural and entertainment events of world-class caliber.

The important part is allowing private investors to come up and invest in the city. The goal is to make Riyadh a city of most millionaires. The full story and statistics can be found here: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Recorded the Fastest Millionaire Population Growth in H1 of 2022 at 20%