Almost half (49%) is positive about AI, indicating a shift from neutrality to positivity

63% say a VIP experience is important – a significant jump from 51% last year

Three-quarters (77%) believe that GCC countries are leading positive transformation in tourism and entertainment

Brand reputation enters the top three factors in choosing which brands to collaborate with

DUBAI, UAE – Weber Shandwick MENAT has launched the second edition of InfluAnswer Arabia, a report informed by the perspectives of content creators, that delves into the MENA region’s evolving landscape of influencer marketing. The report also explores regional dynamics through the lens of its influencers, highlighting which countries they believe are spearheading positive transformation in specific sectors.

While personal belief in a brand is still the most important factor for creators choosing a brand to work with, brand reputation entered the top three factors for the first time – overtaking even monetary value. This marks a clear shift from last year, reflecting how creators are thinking more critically about the public perception, values, and credibility of the brands they associate with. Other insights from the report include:

Real-life experiences and brand connections

With time and physical presence at a premium, creators say events must deliver something beyond the ordinary. Nearly two-thirds (63%) say a VIP experience is important – a significant jump from 51% last year. However, the most important goal when considering attending an event is still the connection with the brand – and this sentiment is growing even stronger for creators, from 66% last year to 80% this year.

Positive about AI, concerned about deepfakes

Positive sentiment toward AI tools has soared as influencers move beyond neutrality into practical implementation and wider experimentation. Almost half (49%) of MENA creators is positive about the use of AI – up from just 29% last year. Digital creators say the top impact of AI will be the introduction of more advanced tools and analytics (63%), allowing them to automate repetitive tasks and focus more on storytelling. Despite enthusiasm, there is concern about deepfakes, which ranked third (41%) in the most prominent impacts of AI.

“MENA’s influencer landscape continues to mature, and despite increased competition, content creators are growing in confidence. The themes that are driving optimism and progress centre around authenticity, community-building, and strategic diversification in terms of platforms, content types, and monetisation. This year's report gives brands a clearer lens into what creators value, and how to build partnerships that are authentic, impactful, effective, and built to last,” says Ziad Hasbani, Regional CEO, Weber Shandwick MENAT.

At the report’s launch event, leading industry figures from Snap, TikTok, and Boehringer Ingelheim joined established regional creators Abdullah Raesi, Emkwan and Safa Srour to discuss the insights and themes impacting the growth and advancement in this dynamic field.

“This year's findings highlight a deeper shift – towards embracing AI implementation, prioritizing real-world connection, and exploring additional content formats. The best collaborations aren’t just transactional; they're built on shared experiences, mutual respect, and brand purpose. As the line between content and community continues to blur, brands that invest in meaningful engagement will stand out,” added Ghaleb Zeidan, Regional Managing Director, Weber Shandwick MENAT.

Friendly Gulf competition

While the friendly competition between the ambitions of some Gulf countries can be seen in the many initiatives of their national visions, such as landmark firsts and business incentives, it’s interesting to see signs of this good-natured rivalry and loyalty spill over into the content creator landscape. Influencers say positive transformation is happening in many sectors, 77% of MENA content creators believe GCC countries are leading positive transformation in the tourism and entertainment industry: 45% say it’s UAE, 26% selected Saudi Arabia, and 10% chose Lebanon.

Podcasts and purpose proliferate

While short-form content continues to dominate, long-form content is growing in prominence. Many creators are experimenting with lengthy, in-depth content types that allow for more personal storytelling and authentic expression. Nearly half (48%) are considering exploring opportunities around podcasting, and 11% say podcasting is already a key component of their content strategy. Additionally, six in ten MENA creators say that they posted more in the past year about causes they care personally care about.

As the demand for thoughtful, values-aligned partnership grows within the marketing communications industry, InfluAnswer Arabia 2025 offers key insights for brands seeking effective collaborations that can enliven their brand narratives and enable deeper connections with audiences. Weber Shandwick MENAT, a leading earned-first PR and communications agency, supports clients throughout the region – including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, and beyond – in cultivating meaningful, market-relevant connections with the creator community.

For more insights and to view the full InfluAnswer Arabia 2025 report, please click here.

