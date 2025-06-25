Dubai, UAE – The UAE is fast-tracking its rise as a global artificial intelligence (AI) hub, backed by massive state investments, strategic partnerships, and a growing ecosystem of AI startups and institutions. As public and private sectors double down on digital transformation, analysts predict AI will contribute a staggering 20% to the country's non-oil GDP by 2031.

AI’s Economic Potential:

In 2023, the UAE’s AI market was valued at approximately AED12.743 billion[1]. With a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 44%, the market is projected to swell to around AED170.143 billion by 2030 as per a report by independent research institution ‘TRENDS Research & Advisory’.[2]

Tarek Kabrit, CEO of Seez—one of Dubai’s leading AI tech innovators—says while the numbers are extremely encouraging, it’s equally important to look beyond them. “AI is not just a market or a technology to be chased for growth’s sake,” Kabrit says. “It’s a fundamental shift in how businesses, governments, and individuals relate to data, decisions, and automation. The real value lies in how AI integrates seamlessly to empower people and create new human-centric experiences.”

Government-Led Growth:

The UAE’s success story is rooted in visionary government initiatives. Launched in 2017, the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence set an aggressive path for AI to permeate all sectors by 2031, focusing on health, transport, energy, and education.

The government is not only providing frameworks but also deploying billions in funding and infrastructure. Abu Dhabi’s MGX sovereign fund targets AED367 billion in AI-related assets. A separate billion-dollar fund is advancing chip fabrication and data center construction through strategic alliances with Nvidia, AMD, and OpenAI.

Kabrit highlights the significance of this bold investment: “Sustainable AI growth demands more than software and algorithms. It requires a robust ecosystem with advanced infrastructure, research institutions, and capital. That’s what gives startups and enterprises the freedom to innovate and scale.”

Human Capital and Ethical Framework:

Technology alone cannot drive transformation. The UAE is simultaneously investing heavily in human capital. Government-led training programs aim to equip over one million residents with AI skills, while the number of AI professionals quadrupled to nearly 120,000 within the last few years. Institutions like the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the Technology Innovation Institute anchor the Emirates as a research and talent hub.

However, with great power comes great responsibility. The UAE is advancing ethical AI through its AI Ethics Charter, federal data protection laws, and ongoing efforts to balance innovation with privacy and security.

Real-World Impact:

The UAE is already reaping AI’s benefits in tangible ways. Healthcare AI solutions, growing at over 40% annually, are enhancing diagnostics and personalized care. Smart transport initiatives leverage AI for predictive traffic management and emissions reduction in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Seez exemplifies AI’s enterprise impact by transforming the automotive retail experience. Its AI-powered platform Seezar provides dealerships with conversational agents that proactively advise and assist, streamlining sales and customer engagement. “The future of AI-powered software is proactive, not reactive,” Kabrit explains. “Our goal is to reduce friction by having AI anticipate needs and deliver outcomes before users even ask. That’s where AI truly unlocks value. It changes how people experience technology from the inside out.”

About Seez:

Seez is an automotive technology company established in 2016 and focused on AI-powered solutions for car dealers and OEMs. With headquarters in Dubai and an office in Copenhagen, Seez delivers a suite of SaaS products designed to enhance efficiency, automation, and customer engagement. Our solutions range from omnichannel retail platforms and predictive pricing models to advanced machine learning tools and AI-driven chat solutions. Operating across 20 countries, Seez empowers automotive businesses with data-driven insights and seamless digital experiences. Further information can be located by visiting www.seez.co.

