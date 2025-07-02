Dubai, UAE – As the UAE gears up for another season of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), new data from Checkout.com reveals a sharp increase in digital spending during last year’s campaign, with signals pointing to even greater momentum this summer.

The number of daily digital transactions in the UAE jumped by 25% year-on-year during the DSS 2024 period, while consumers also spent more per transaction, with average ticket sizes growing by 16% year-on-year. Checkout.com’s own processing volumes in the UAE rose by 44% during last year’s DSS, reflecting a broader shift toward online-first lifestyles and growing consumer trust in digital payments across high-intent seasonal moments.

A closer look at the data uncovers deeper consumer behaviour shifts. Spending on interior furnishings rose notably last year, suggesting that many residents used the summer period and DSS sales as an opportunity to upgrade their homes. Recreation-related categories also spiked, indicating an increase in families opting for local leisure experiences during the school break. The toys and sporting goods sector saw heightened activity as parents looked to keep children engaged through the hotter months, while education spending climbed as families paid school tuition and stocked up for the academic year ahead. Notably, the automotive category also saw a summer boost, driven by seasonal promotions on vehicles and related services.

These insights are consistent with Checkout.com’s latest State of Digital Commerce in MENA 2025 report, which found 62% of UAE consumers plan to increase their online shopping next year, and 44% now say that they shop for better options online even while browsing in-store.

“Dubai Summer Surprises continues to act as a key catalyst for digital commerce in the region,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com. “From household upgrades to family recreation and back-to-school prep, the data shows UAE consumers turning to digital channels to meet both everyday needs and high-value purchases. With the growth we’ve seen year over year, we expect 2025 to break even more records.”

As the region continues to lead in digital commerce adoption, the summer months are proving to be peak moments for merchants to connect with digitally savvy consumers driven by speed, convenience, and seamless online experiences.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.