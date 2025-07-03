With 13,000 new millionaires relocating to Dubai in 2024 and transactions of properties valued at AED 10M+ nearly doubling in 2025, Dubai is fast becoming the world’s go-to market for discerning, long term capital and record deals are proving it.

Dubai, UAE: A sharp rise in demand for high-end, spacious residences is reshaping Dubai’s luxury real estate market, as global investors prioritise stability, strategic growth, and long-term value over short-term speculation.

This shift is exemplified by a record AED 168 million luxury five-bedroom full floor residence deal closed by haus & haus Off Plan Director, Paul Sharland, now one of the top 10 most expensive apartment sales ever recorded in Dubai.

While global markets grapple with uncertainty, Dubai’s ultra-prime segment continues to attract confident capital.

“There’s a gap between perception and reality,” said Sharland. “The clients I work with aren’t pulling back, they’re being more selective, yes, but they’re doubling down on Dubai and thinking big.”

The AED 167M sale was one of three major acquisitions concluded by Sharland in Q2 2025 on behalf of the same international buyer, following an AED 30M villa on Palm Jumeirah and a subsequent AED 52M purchase – reinforcing haus & haus’s reputation for facilitating high-level deals with discretion and expertise.

According to Sharland, the market’s surge reflects a shift in how serious investors assess opportunity:

“Investors are clearly focused on fundamentals: policy, infrastructure and where the city’s putting its money. For serious capital, this isn’t a numbers game anymore. It’s a value game.

The New Migration of Wealth

UBS data from their Global Wealth Report 2025 reinforces Dubai’s momentum. In 2024, the UAE saw the second highest global increase in USD millionaires, a 5.8% rise that added 13,000 new millionaires in just one year.

According to Henley & Partners’ Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, that trajectory is only accelerating. A record 142,000 millionaires are expected to relocate globally this year, and the UAE is set to attract the largest net inflow, an estimated 9,800 high-net-worth individuals. That’s more than any other country worldwide.

By contrast, the UK is forecast to lose 16,500 millionaires in 2025 (the highest net outflow globally) while China (-7,800), India (-3,500) and Russia (-1,500) are also set to report major losses. The movement underscores a decisive shift toward jurisdictions offering legal certainty, tax optimisation and sovereign stability.

“Real estate is no longer just a lifestyle choice,” says Sharland. “It’s part of the new wealth architecture - a sovereign hedge that combines capital protection, mobility and legacy planning.”

Bigger Homes, Bigger Bets

haus & haus analysis of Dubai Land Department (DLD) transactions shows a 93% increase year-on-year (YoY) in transactions above AED 10 million between January and May 2025. This trend isn’t anecdotal, it’s measurable.

Comparing January-May 2025 vs 2024:

The number of AED 10M+ property transactions nearly doubled - up 93.2% YoY from 1,607 in 2024 to 3,105 in 2025.

High-end transactions priced at AED 3,000–3,500/sq. ft rose by 19.9%, while ultra-prime sales over AED 3,500/sq. ft more than doubled, up 119.1%.

Large-format homes are surging, with transactions for properties over 1,500 sq. ft up 47.9% YoY.

“This isn’t speculative,” Sharland explains. “It’s data-backed confidence. Clients are chasing value and in Dubai, value still scales.”

UBS’s Global Wealth Report 2025 reinforces this trend, highlighting Dubai and the wider UAE as top-performing regions in millionaire expansion.

The report also confirms the growing power of the EMILLIs (Everyday Millionaires), with over 52 million individuals globally holding USD 1–5 million in wealth. These investors are increasingly value-driven, strategic and focused on real estate as a legacy asset.

UBS calls Dubai one of the world’s “most dynamic and resilient luxury markets”, with prices still comparatively low versus global peers. The report notes that Dubai remains undervalued relative to London, New York and Singapore.

“When you factor in zero income tax, premium infrastructure and the lifestyle here, there’s still incredible value per square foot,” Sharland explains. “Investors see that. They’re not flinching, they’re moving strategically.”

From Speculation to Strategy

This shift from short-term flipping to long term portfolio building has redefined how investment advisors operate in the market.

“Client relationships like these don’t come from pressure,” Sharland says. “They come from honesty, consistency and a shared long-term view.”

That mindset has helped grow the haus & haus Off Plan & Investment division to over 70 consultants and led the firm to develop The Dubai Investment Playbook, a strategic guide designed to help clients navigate the evolving market.

“A lot of investors we were speaking to didn’t know who to trust,” Sharland recalls. “The Playbook gives them a proper starting point. Then we build a custom strategy based on their goals, risk appetite and exit plan. In this market, there’s no one-size-fits-all.”

Looking Ahead

As global capital continues to reposition itself, Dubai’s appeal shows no signs of slowing. Whether driven by policy shifts in the UK, fiscal uncertainty in the US or demand for geopolitical stability, wealthy investors are placing strategic bets and Dubai’s high-end real estate remains firmly on their radar.

“The panic buyers are already long gone," Sharland concludes. "What’s left is strategic capital and it's recalibrating for long term gain. The most forward-thinking investors I know are already one move ahead and Dubai is their play.”

About Paul Sharland

With over 23 years in property and finance across London, New York, Marbella and Dubai, Paul Sharland leads the Off Plan division at haus & haus. Known for sharp insights and a straight-talking approach, he also co-hosts the haus & haus Dubai Real Estate Unplugged.

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus is a multi-award winning real estate group founded in 2013 by UK property experts James Perry, Luke Remington and Simon Baker. The leadership team later welcomed Charlie Bannan as Managing Director. With over 400 specialists and thousands of verified 5 star client reviews, the company has grown into one of Dubai’s most trusted and respected real estate names.

With a client first approach and in-house specialist divisions, haus & haus offers an end-to-end ecosystem of services. These include long term and short term Leasing, property management, maintenance services, mortgages, currency exchange, conveyancing, and bespoke furnishing solutions.

Off Plan & Investment at haus & haus

For off plan and property investment, haus & haus provides a full spectrum service tailored to investors, end users and first time buyers. The services include property sourcing and selection, financing guidance, yield optimisation and fully managed holiday rentals through haus & haus Holidays. With deep local knowledge and real-time market data, our consultants guide clients through every stage, from pre-launch opportunities to high-yield leasing and long term portfolio growth.

