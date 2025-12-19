Dubai – CBRE Middle East, the global leader in commercial real estate services, released its latest UAE Branded Residence Report, highlighting the country’s growing prominence as a global magnet for luxury living and branded real estate. The report underscores a surge in demand driven by strong economic fundamentals, international wealth migration, and an expanding pipeline of branded projects across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE economy continues to provide a robust backdrop for real estate investment, with GDP growth forecast at 5.3% in 2025, supported by diversification into non-oil sectors and sustained investor confidence. This strength has coincided with record inflows of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), positioning the Emirates as the world’s leading destination for wealth migration. Branded residences have emerged as a preferred asset class for these investors, offering globally recognized quality, security, and convenience.

The report highlights the growing importance of the "Everyday Millionaire" (EMILLI) segment, a group with assets between $1 million and $5 million who are increasingly driving real estate growth. Branded residences, with their convenient amenities and association with trusted brands, serve as an attractive entry point for both HNWIs and EMILLIs. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah each offer unique value propositions to cater to these different wealth segments and investment strategies.

Dubai remains the epicenter of the branded residences market, recording a 26% year-on-year increase in transaction volumes and a 51% rise in value during the first nine months of 2025. Investors are paying an average premium of 64% for branded units as compared to non-branded properties. Dubai's appeal lies in its brand prestige, lifestyle integration, investor confidence, safe-haven status, and tax benefits. While off-plan sales dominate, ready-to-move units are limited and concentrated in established areas. The city’s pipeline is equally impressive, with over 31,000 units scheduled for delivery by 2030, representing 8% of total new residential supply.

Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse in its own right with transaction volumes soaring 126% year-on-year in 2025. Branded residences in the capital command an average premium of 87%, reflecting both scarcity and the appeal of globally renowned hospitality and lifestyle brands. The segment’s share of new supply deliveries is projected to reach 18% during 2029, supported by landmark projects on Saadiyat and Yas Islands. Branded residences have seen a dramatic increase in market share, fueled by positive market dynamics, rising foreign investment, and further supported by major news announcements such as the planned opening of Disneyland. The future pipeline includes over 2,700 branded units across more than 20 projects, featuring a mix of hospitality and non-hospitality brands, which will significantly elevate Abu Dhabi's luxury offerings and further attract foreign investment.

Al Khaimah (RAK) is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in the UAE's branded residence market, driven by strong recent economic growth and a clear tourism strategy focused on leveraging adventure and the Emirate’s natural assets. RAK has undergone a major transformation, shifting from a value-driven market to a luxury destination. The catalyst for this change has been the Wynn Al Marjan resort announcement, which has created a strong demand driver and fueled a construction boom. Accordingly, the supply pipeline is surging, with branded units projected to significantly increase their contribution to new supply. A key development is the rising prominence of non-hospitality branded residences, signaling the market's maturation and appeal to a diverse range of international investors.

Matthew Green, Head of Research at CBRE MENA comments: “Over the past five years branded residences have transitioned from more of a niche offering to a defining feature of the UAE’s luxury real estate landscape. This growth reflects a convergence of global wealth migration, investor appetite for quality and security, and the UAE’s positioning as a hub for ultra-luxury living. With an unprecedented pipeline of projects, we expect this segment to play an increasingly influential role in shaping the region’s residential market”.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com

www.cbre.com.

About CBRE in the MENA region:

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in the Middle East region for over twenty years. The company has over 1,400 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

Contact:

Inci Gecekusu

+971 52 100 5122

inci.gecekusu@cbre.com