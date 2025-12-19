Dubai is on track to reach nearly 250 branded and lifestyle-integrated projects by 2030, reinforcing the emirate’s position as the global capital of branded living

This progression marks Dubai’s shift from ‘branded residences’ to ‘branded life’, where hospitality, living, wellness, and workspace merge into cohesive premium districts

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Dubai is entering a decisive new phase in its luxury property cycle, with branded residences expanding at a rate unmatched anywhere in the world.

The city’s branded-residence pipeline is set to grow by 80%, reaching nearly 250 projects by 2030, according to fresh market data from Dubai-based real estate consultancy VVS Estate.



According to Savills’ Branded Residences 2024/25 Report, the global sector has recorded more than 180% growth over the past decade, with over 700 completed schemes and another 790 in the pipeline.

The Savills report confirms nearly 140 branded-residence projects already active in Dubai, the highest concentration worldwide. Meanwhile, the EMEA region has emerged as a global hub for branded residences, accounting for nearly 30% of total supply. Within this landscape, the Middle East stands out, representing around 12% of global inventory and boasting the strongest growth outlook worldwide, with supply projected to expand by approximately 120% by 2030.

Valentina Rusu, Founder of VVS Estate said: “Cross referencing these findings with Property Finder’s 2,300+ off-plan developments across the UAE further indicates that Dubai’s branded residences are projected to increase by 80%, potentially reaching 250 projects by 2030.”



The next stage of Dubai’s branded-residence evolution is being driven by private-access launches and early intelligence shared only with top-tier brokerages. One of the most anticipated forthcoming developments, Palace Hillside in Dubai Hills Estate, has been quietly previewed to a select circle of industry leaders prior to public announcement. This trend reflects a broader market shift, which is that luxury buyers increasingly rely on agencies with privileged access, transforming traditional brokerage into strategic advisory.

Property Finder data highlights several significant branded schemes with confirmed delivery timelines. These include the Address Residences The Bay (2026), the St. Regis Residences Downtown (2026), the Vida Residences Dubai Hills (2027), and the Palace Residences Dubai Hills (2028), as well as the Six Senses Dubai Marina (2028) and the Address Residences Dubai Hills (2029).

Each project publicly shares construction progress and payment structures, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation for market transparency and investor confidence.

The next boom in Dubai property extends beyond residences alone. Projects such as Lumena Alta by Omniyat, which is a 380-metre tower combining a five-star sky hotel, wellness components, and commercial space, signal the rise of integrated lifestyle ecosystems. This progression marks Dubai’s shift from ‘branded residences’ to ‘branded life’, where hospitality, living, wellness, and workspace merge into cohesive premium districts.

"Branded residences go beyond luxury and sales; they represent value. Buyers are not just interested in purchasing a home, but investing in a lifestyle. The brand embodies a unique vision that leaves a lasting impact,” Rusu concluded. Her perspective captures the sentiment driving new investor behavior across the region and the desire for long-term assurance, strong brand stewardship, and lifestyle-driven returns.



With almost 250 branded and hybrid projects projected by 2030, and the potential to approach 400 schemes by 2035, Dubai is poised to remain the world’s most influential branded-living market. Its future pipeline is expected to strengthen high-end inbound investment, deepen international demand, and continue redefining how luxury real estate is conceived and delivered across the MENA region.

