Ahmed bin Saeed: “We strive to build smart airports that meet the aspirations of the future.”

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, & Qatar are working hard to become travel powerhouses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region continues investing massively in expanding its airport infrastructure and facilities, enhancing passenger capacity, and widening connectivity and facilitation through smart technologies that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

The MENA airport construction projects are in advanced stages, with 78.7 percent of the total value in pre-execution and execution phases. Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the pipeline value at 42.5 percent, followed by the UAE at 26.8 percent and Bahrain at 7.6 percent.

Airports are focusing on sustainability through innovations in renewable energy, electric and autonomous vehicles, energy-efficient building design, waste reduction, and digital tools to optimize operations.

Several airports will be showcasing their new projects along with procuring their required technological products at the 25th edition of the Airport Show to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 12 to 14 next year. More than 150+ exhibitors from over 30 countries are expected to participate in this edition of the show, with more than 7,000 visitors from over 30 countries attending during the three days, in addition to 120 hosted buyers.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the airport industry’s leading regional platform will have co-located conferences- Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum, and Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Conference.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed said: “We shared an ambition of building smarter, safer, and more sustainable airports, and of enhancing the quality of service and facilities for airlines and passengers alike. At Airport Show 2026, we come together to explore solutions, align visions, and shape the blueprint for airports of the future.”

Remarked May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, organizers of the Airport Show: “Airports in this region have a big role to play as the number of global passengers is expected to reach 17.7 billion by 2043. This massively populated region is positioning itself to play a significant role in the evolving landscape of air travel by pumping massive investments in developing and expanding its airport infrastructure and enhancing passenger experience.”

Passenger traffic, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts, in the Middle East will reach 530 million by 2043.

AGCC takes up US$183 billion airport expansion projects

Officials say the Middle East and Africa (MEA) airport infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at more than 5.45 percent CAGR between 2025 and 2030.

In July 2025, London-based analytics firm Global Data said the six Arabian Gulf Council Countries (AGCC) airports were undertaking 48 renovation, expansion, and new construction projects worth US$182.6 billion.

The two giant projects in Dubai and Jeddah take up almost 80 percent of spending on airport development across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai is seeing a massive expansion to become the world’s largest airport. Featuring five parallel runways, 400 gates with a target of handling 260 million passengers annually, the new airport’s projected cost stood at AED128 billion (US$34.8 billion).

The Sharjah International Airport’s terminal expansion is expected to be completed by 2026. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is undergoing an ambitious and transformative expansion, which will be completed fully by 2028.

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport is being expanded with an investment of US$31 billion to handle 114 million passengers per year. It is expected to be completed by 2031.

Riyadh’s King Salman International is targeting six parallel runways, 185 million annual passengers, and 3.5 million tons of cargo. The Red Sea International Airport is projected to accommodate one million passengers annually upon full completion in 2030.

A new Hajj and Umrah terminal at the airport in Jeddah will handle 15 million passengers a year and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport’s expansion includes the construction of a new domestic terminal (T2) and the renovation and expansion of the existing international terminal (T1).

Abha’s new airport is designed to boost its capacity 10-fold to 13 million passengers annually. Three major airports are expected to open in Iraq by 2025 to meet growing travel demand.

In Oman, Musandam Airport is on track for completion by late 2026, with a US$250 million investment. In Kuwait, a new triangular terminal will increase the airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers annually when it becomes operational around 2025/2026.

The expansive Terminal 2 will incorporate the world’s largest aviation museum. Bahrain is working to develop a new 40-million-passenger capacity international airport terminal to replace its existing hub.

Beirut International Airport plans to increase passenger capacity to 20 million annually by 2030. Rafic Hariri International Airport is planning the construction of a second terminal, estimated to cost between US$400 million and US$500 million.

South Asia’s airports expanding to handle over 100 million passengers by 2043

Asian airports are expanding rapidly to handle over 100 million passengers by 2043. India’s airport building project pipeline is the second most lucrative in Asia and South Asia, at over US$32 billion, after China. Its goal is to more than double its airports to 350 by 2047.

Africa sees 24 infrastructure projects taking off at the existing airports

Africa will see passenger traffic doubling to 300 million annually by 2040. According to an IATA report, Africa will host eight of the 10 fastest-growing aviation markets by 2034.

According to CAPA-Centre of Aviation, 24 infrastructure projects are taking off at the existing airports in Africa, to a value of US$2.3 billion, or US$96 million each on average.

Ethiopia is building the continent’s largest airport, Bishoftu International Airport, to be ready by 2029 with a capacity for 110 million passengers annually.

The US$7.8 billion project aims to become the largest and busiest airport in Africa by handling 60 million passengers yearly. Morocco is tripling capacity at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport to 45 million passengers by 2029 by investing US$2.5 billion ahead of the World Cup in 2030 that it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

The expansion includes a US$1.6 billion H-shaped terminal, a new 3,700-metre runway, and high-speed rail connections. Cairo International Airport is undergoing expansion to increase capacity by 30 million passengers by 2027.

Rwanda’s new US$2 billion airport, opening in 2027 or 2028, is designed to handle seven million passengers initially and eventually 14 million.

The US$900 million second Lagos airport will have a capacity to handle five million passengers. TAV Airports has pledged to invest more than US$200 million in developing Lagos airport. Angola is building a new Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport to become a primary international gateway and air cargo hub for the continent.

In South Africa, Cape Town International Airport is set for major upgrades beginning in 2026. The project includes a new runway, expansions to both domestic and international terminals, and upgraded security systems. Lanseria International Airport near Johannesburg will undergo substantial development starting in 2026.

Somalia has broken ground on the New Mogadishu International Airport with two runways. Kenya has invited international development lenders to finance a US$2 billion expansion of its main airport in Nairobi.

