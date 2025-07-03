Branded residences have emerged as a powerful force in luxury real estate, combining elite living with the allure of globally recognised brands. At the epicentre of this trend is Dubai, which has seen a remarkable 160% growth in this segment over the past decade.

According to a new industry report by Betterhomes, Branded Residences: Dubai vs The World, Dubai has emerged as the global capital of branded living. The city’s market is projected to reach 140 branded developments by 2031, placing it well ahead of established luxury hubs such as Miami, London, and Phuket.

2024 was a record-breaking year, with over 13,000 branded home sales generating AED 60 billion in transaction value, a 43% year-on-year increase. Buyers are paying premiums of 40% to 60%, driven by the promise of elevated lifestyle experiences, exceptional services, and strong capital appreciation.

“High-net-worth buyers are no longer just looking for property. They’re investing in lifestyle, brand value, and long-term growth. Dubai offers all three, and that’s why it’s outperforming legacy markets like London and Miami,” said Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes.

The report positions Dubai as more competitive than its global peers, offering better value than Miami, a more investor-friendly tax landscape than London, and greater long-term growth potential than Phuket. While residences like Aston Martin’s in Miami reach AED 25,000 per square foot, Dubai’s Bvlgari and Bugatti-branded homes remain more accessibly priced, yet still command significant premiums and investor interest.

Once dominated by hotel names like Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, the branded residence sector has evolved to include automotive, fashion, and entertainment brands. Dubai has embraced this shift, leading the global trend toward lifestyle-driven, brand-integrated living.

With over 50 projects completed and another 130 in the pipeline, Dubai’s momentum continues to reshape the future of global luxury real estate.

Here's the full report for your reference: Branded Residences | Dubai vs. The World