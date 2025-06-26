Muscat: Sultanate of Oman financial services industry continues to play a central role in supporting the country’s long-term development strategy. A new Growth Perspectives video produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with National Finance Company, the sultanate of Oman leading finance company, explores how the finance and leasing segment is fuelling economic diversification by addressing funding gaps and facilitating investment across key sectors.

The video, titled Sultanate of Oman Finance and Leasing Sector Fuelling Economic Diversification, examines the ways in which financial solutions are enabling businesses to scale up operations, create employment opportunities and contribute to national growth. Particular emphasis is placed on the role of tailored financing mechanisms in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are recognised as vital to private sector development.

Under Oman Vision 2040, economic diversification and private sector participation are top priorities. The finance and leasing sector is well positioned to contribute to these objectives through the provision of capital for logistics, construction, manufacturing and other industries. Leasing arrangements for industrial equipment, working capital loans and sale-and-leaseback options are among the solutions highlighted in the video as helping to bridge the financing gap for businesses of all sizes.

The interview features insights from Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance Company, who outlines the company's approach to facilitating access to finance through inclusive, innovation-driven products and services. He also discusses how the company is aligning its strategy with the broader goals of Oman Vision 2040, including support for emerging sectors such as renewable energy and digital technology.

“Financial inclusion is fundamental to achieving economic diversification,” Al Farsi said. “At National Finance, we are committed to supporting Sultanate of Oman growth by empowering entrepreneurs, enhancing access to credit and ensuring that our solutions are designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.”

Dana Carmen Agarbicean, OBG’s Country Director in Sultanate of Oman, noted that the country’s finance and leasing sector has become an essential enabler of long-term development.

“Sultanate of Oman progress towards a more diversified economy is underpinned by robust and adaptive financial mechanisms. The sector’s contribution to national priorities—particularly the growth of SMEs and strategic industries—reflects its key role in shaping a resilient and competitive business environment,” she said.

This Growth Perspectives video forms part of Oxford Business Group’s wider research for The Report: Sultanate of Oman 2025, the Group’s forthcoming publication on the country’s investment opportunities and economic developments. An in-depth interview with Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi will also appear in the report. To view the video, visit: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/sultanate-of-omans-finance-and-leasing-sector-fuelling-economic-diversification-media/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

