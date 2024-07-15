Nearly half of the employees in the region are considering changing employers within the next 12 months.

Employees prioritise skills-growth: Nearly two-thirds (61%) of employees say they need to learn new tools and technologies to perform their jobs.

More than 25% of regional workers use GenAI regularly at work while demonstrating recognition of its risks, such as bias (64%) and misleading information (56%).

More regional (81%) than global (65%) employees value flexibility at work, while 81% of regional workers say they work remotely with their employers’ approval.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Employees in the Middle East are actively embracing transformation and showing greater alignment with their organisations’ long-term goals than their global counterparts. According to the latest PwC Middle East Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey 2024, a remarkable 85% of more than 1,500 regional employees clearly understand their organisations' goals, surpassing the global average of 77%. Additionally, there is a high level of trust in leadership, with 80% of employees expressing confidence in their leaders’ ability to fulfil commitments and promises, higher than the global average of 68%.

The survey also reveals a strong desire for financial improvement and career advancement among regional employees. This is indicated by 44% of respondents considering changing employers within the next 12 months, compared to just 28% globally. Furthermore, 71% plan to ask for a pay raise, a substantial increase from the 43% globally, and 67% are seeking promotions, compared to nearly a third globally. Opportunities to learn new skills are a significant factor in employees' decisions to stay with their employer, with 67% of respondents highlighting this, compared to 47% globally.

An appetite for new skills, driven by tech and climate change

According to the survey, the workforce’s strong appetite for acquiring new skills is driven by rapid technological advancements in the region and the urgent need to address the climate crisis. In the Middle East, 63% of respondents believe that technological changes, particularly the rise of AI, GenAI and robotics, will impact their jobs in the next three years, compared to 46% globally, while more than half believe that climate change will affect their jobs in the future, higher than 37% globally. Moreover, 53% of regional employees anticipate that climate change will introduce health and safety risks in their workplace, while over a third (37%) of workers believe it could result in job loss.

Collaboration and flexibility are also highly valued in the region, with 87% and 81% of employees, respectively, prioritising these aspects. These figures surpass global averages of 63% and 65% respectively, reflecting a regional working culture that values teamwork and agile work arrangements.

Randa Bahsoun, Labour and Social Development Leader and Government and Public Sector Partner, PwC Middle East, said: “Employees in the Middle East are placing an increased premium on organisations that invest in their skills growth. There is a strong appetite for employees to stay relevant and thrive in a fast-evolving business landscape driven by technology and climate change. The Middle East’s employers must proactively offer upskilling programmes that prioritise meaningful engagement to transform employees into accelerators of business success. Investing in employee training and technological platforms is imperative to mitigate pressures and retain the brightest talent.”

Workers seek tech skills to alleviate pressures

The uptake of emerging technology, such as AI and machine learning is rising regionally, and 81% of the Middle East’s employees have used GenAI at work in the past 12 months, compared to 61% globally.

While 25% of respondents regularly use GenAI at work, nearly half recognise GenAI-linked risks, such as the likelihood of bias (64%) and misleading information (56%). This high level of digital literacy is driving a strong demand for skills development programmes, with 67% of regional employees citing these as a key factor in their decision to stay with their employers.

A skills-first approach is rapidly emerging in the region. The majority (61%) of respondents say they need to learn new tools and technologies to perform their jobs effectively. Specialised skills are becoming increasingly crucial, with 80% of respondents with such training finding their jobs fulfilling, compared to only 43% without specialised training. This shift underscores the importance of continuous learning and specialised skill development in enhancing job satisfaction and employee retention.

A preference for remote work practices

As global cities transform into digitally enabled hubs, employees are increasingly embracing hybrid working models. According to our survey, 60% of all respondents believe their jobs can be performed remotely, and 86% have worked remotely from another country in the past 12 months. The rise of remote work has fostered a culture of transparency, with 81% of regional respondents working remotely from different countries with employer approvals, compared to 51% globally.

Aligned with the evolving digital landscape of the region, organisations are recognising the benefits of non-traditional work arrangements, which offer unique advantages, such as cost efficiency, convenience, and improved work-life balance.

More information can be found on the 2024 PwC Middle East Workforce Hopes and Fears page.

-Ends-

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 151 countries with nearly 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 11,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me)

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2024 PwC. All rights reserved

Contact:

Sima Samimi | sima.s.samimi@pwc.com

More details: @PwC_Middle_East on LinkedIn and X