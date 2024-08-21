LOGIC Consulting, a prominent management consulting firm in the MENA region, conducted a study titled ‘UAE’s Food Security Leap’, which reveals that the UAE’s economy has progressed substantially, aligning with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, further signifying the country’s efforts towards ensuring its position as a global partner and an exceptional economic hub. The study reveals the country’s achievement of the goals outlined in the ambitious vision, especially in the realm of food security, are reflected in various global indices.

The study emphasized the role of family business in food security, as illustrated by Seif Rabie, LOGIC UAE Managing Partner; “family businesses is a key enabler to attaining food development goals and the UAE’s family businesses are well-positioned by 21 of the Middle East’s most powerful family businesses, including Al Futtaim, Al Ghurairand Al Majid, to drive growth in this sector”.

The study further highlights the significant challenges in positioning the UAE among the top 10 countries in GFSI. These challenges include land desertification, shrinking freshwater resources, climate change and dependence on imported food supply, which constitutes around 85% to 90% of the supply.

To address these challenges, the country launched the ‘National Food Security Strategy 2051’ in 2018, an initiative that seeks to ensure a ranking within top 10 in GFSI and secure a leading global position by 2051.

Overall, the UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to the National Food Security Strategy 2051, as it currently accounts for over 18% of the Middle East region’s food trade and contributes over 26% of the region’s food exports.

