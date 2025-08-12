Arab Finance: Arab Engineering Industries logged a net profit after tax worth EGP 6.896 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual plunge of 74.61% from EGP 27.171 million, the financial results showed.

The net sales reached EGP 112.377 million at the end of June 2025, compared to EGP 121.881 million in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.027 in H1 2025, an annual drop from EGP 0.102.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).