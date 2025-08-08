Arab Finance: Prices of meat and seafood in Egypt remained relatively stable on Thursday, August 7th, across most markets.

Local red meat ranged between EGP 290 and EGP 450 per kilogram, depending on the cut and type, whether fresh or frozen.

Poultry prices hovered around EGP 70 to EGP 210 per kilogram.

As for seafood, prices saw minor fluctuations, with tilapia prices around EGP 72.8 to EGP 105.97 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, shrimp prices remained high, reaching up to EGP 498.73 per kilogram for premium sizes.