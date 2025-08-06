As conflicts and climate emergencies worsen and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic persist, a glimmer of hope is found in a report indicating that global hunger has decreased.

The Independent Stakeholders' Report at the UN Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa, co-authored by multiple United Nations agencies, found that global hunger declined slightly in 2024 after peaking in 2021 and 2022, thanks to progress in Asia and South America.

“It’s inspiring to observe the global progress in combating hunger, but we must acknowledge that this progress is not uniform,” stated UN Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu at the summit.

Nevertheless, 8.2 per cent of the global population — estimated between 638 and 720 million individuals — continued to experience hunger last year, and the conditions were deteriorating, especially in Africa, where the rate stands at 20.2 per cent.

"Famine drives unrest and weakens harmony. Hunger must never be viewed as a tool of war," Antonio Guterres stated during the summit, using a video link.

Food security, which ensures that everyone has access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food, is a complex challenge with significant ethical, economic and social implications. It is not only about having enough food, but also involves the accessibility, availability and proper utilisation of that food, as well as the stability of the food supply.

The report highlighted the significant distance remaining to achieve its objective of eradicating global hunger by 2030. Present estimates indicate that approximately 512 million individuals will remain undernourished by the decade's conclusion, with 60 per cent residing in Africa.

AFP quoted Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as stating, “Global hunger statistics have shown minor enhancements when compared to 2022 and 2023."

Nonetheless, advancements have not been uniform worldwide, as food insecurity persisted in many sub-regions of Africa and Western Asia.

A worsening hunger crisis has plagued Gaza for weeks due to Israel’s tight control over all resources, igniting increasing global outrage over individuals perishing from starvation in the area. “Conflict persists in fuelling hunger from Gaza to Sudan and elsewhere,” stated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his online address.

The World Health Organization has alerted that malnutrition in the occupied Palestinian territory has hit "alarming levels" since Israel enforced a complete blockade on Gaza.

During his speech at the Addis Ababa summit, Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, mentioned that Oman has made considerable progress in various food and nutrition security indicators.

"Important initiatives encompass the Food Security Strategy, National Nutrition Strategy, National Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Strategy, Environment and Natural Resources Strategy, and the Genetic Diversity Strategy for Local Livestock," he stated.

Oman stands out among the Gulf countries for its strategic planning and rigorous policies aimed at preserving its status as a food-secure nation. Self-sufficiency in food, characterised by reduced reliance on imports, is continuously increasing in the Sultanate of Oman.

Guided by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the country has developed a comprehensive food security strategy that outlines various goals aimed at enhancing the nation’s food supply in areas such as production, importation, storage and distribution.

Oman’s 2040 Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy seeks to enhance sustainability in the agricultural sector through investments, boost economic income, generate job opportunities for citizens, assist rural communities and address structural disparities in agriculture.

The nation placed third in the Arab region and 35th in the Global Food Security Index for 2022. The index relies on assessment criteria drawn from universally recognised components of the food security concept, which include food accessibility, food availability, food quality and safety, food sustainability and adaptability, with a comparison encompassing 113 nations.

