Dubai, the UAE: The Visa Services, a leading Dubai-based visa services expert, has reported a 66% increase in domestic worker visa applications for June 2024 compared to the same period last year. This surge marks the peak of an upward trend observed since the beginning of 2024, with monthly increases ranging from 15% to 66%.

A domestic worker visa allows individuals to continue working in private households as cleaners, chauffeurs, cooks, nannies, or personal care providers while travelling. Tied to a specific employer, the visa's validity usually depends on the continued employment of a domestic worker within that household. While visa durations vary based on the employer's stay in a particular country, they typically range from a few months. According to The Visa Services data, employers spend from 7,000 AED to 20,000 AED on domestic workers' visas, depending on the urgency of the inquiry.

The growth is driven by the UAE’s robust economy, with increasing disposable income among families and a growing expatriate population, and the summer travel season, with Europe (60%), the UK (36%), and Russia (4%) emerging as the most popular destinations for domestic worker visas. The primary driver behind this increase is the tendency of local families and expats to return to their home countries or vacation spots during the UAE’s hot summer months. It's often more convenient and cost-efficient for families to bring their trusted domestic staff rather than finding new help locally.

“The peak for domestic workers’ visa applications in the UAE occurs before summer, from March to mid-June, and before the winter break at schools. However, we observe many inquiries throughout the year,” said Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services.

A surge in visa applications underscores the economic significance of domestic workers in the UAE. Between May and July 2023, 320 UAE domestic worker visas were issued, with nannies leading the applications. This represented 14% of all Schengen visas during that period. In just one year, applications for UAE domestic worker visas skyrocketed by 137.5%, reaching 760 between May and July 2024. Filipinos accounted for 90% of applicants, followed by Algerians, Ethiopians, and other nationalities. This trend reflects the UAE's growing demand for domestic workers and its influence on global labour dynamics.

Each country has specific requirements for domestic workers. Not all countries permit the accompaniment of domestic workers; for example, nannies can legally travel to the UK with their employers, but this is not the case for Canada. Some Schengen countries require domestic workers to have been with the family for over a year, with the family being the direct sponsor of the employee. The UK requires a contract and financial documents from the domestic worker and the sponsoring family, while the USA has requirements similar to a regular tourist visa.

"Every case is unique, with regulations varying by country and often influenced by the applicant's nationality," Yanchenko noted. "The UK and US have particularly stringent rules, requiring meticulous document preparation to meet their labour law standards. At the same time, housemaids from India and Sri Lanka need both a visa and a consular stamp to travel to Europe. Otherwise, their applications will be rejected. Our expertise in handling these complex requirements ensures our clients are well-equipped for the visa application process."

Looking ahead, The Visa Services predicts that the demand for domestic workers in the UAE will continue to rise, driven by the country's growing expatriate population and the ongoing expansion of the middle class.

About The Visa Services

The Visa Services is a Dubai-based visa and residency services expert with seven years of experience and over 20,000 successful visa applications. The company's personalised, efficient services for individuals and businesses navigating complex immigration processes provide a sense of confidence and security.