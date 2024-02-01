Dubai: The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) has released a comprehensive report delineating the challenges impeding the growth of Dubai's medical care sector, the strategic factors enhancing its competitiveness, and the opportunities available for women in this crucial industry.

The findings were drawn from the third industry-specific roundtable meeting, focusing on the medical care services sector. The meeting featured Dr. Ibtisam Al Bastaki, Director of Investment and Partnership at the Dubai Health Authority, and council members active in the medical care field.

Key trends within the medical care sector were explored, pinpointing major challenges such as the necessity for detailed sector opportunity studies, clear policy and governance frameworks, strategies to retain qualified and skilled personnel, the vital role of public-private partnerships, development of mental health practice policies, and simplifying licensing procedures.

Attendees unanimously agreed on the need to integrate technology and innovation to bolster the sector's competitiveness and growth. They emphasized the necessity for strategic alliances between private enterprises and prominent government bodies like the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Dubai Silicon Oasis to advance the concept of smart hospitals. Additionally, digital medical service startup owners highlighted the importance of engaging with broader population segments for effective health management.

The attendees recognized the increasing demand for mental health and rehabilitation services. They emphasized the critical need for investments in future trends that will solidify Dubai's reputation as a leading destination for medical tourism and a center for medical expertise and talent.

Participants also spoke highly of the collaboration between public and private sectors and its role in enhancing Dubai’s health sector performance, particularly in areas such as dialysis, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy, and post-traumatic treatment management. They lauded this partnership, describing it as a cornerstone for serving all professionals in the health sector and stimulating private sector investments in healthcare.

Dr. Ibtisam Al Bastaki emphasized that it is no surprise to anyone that Dubai's endeavors to promote healthcare standards and services have been significant. These efforts have been instrumental in establishing Dubai as a renowned destination for medical tourism globally, particularly in specialized areas such as plastic surgery, dentistry, fertility treatments, rehabilitation centers, psychological care, and orthopedics.

Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted that it is the innovation in medical services that distinguishes Dubai, positioning it at the forefront of cities utilizing modern technology to meet medical needs and provide exceptional care to the residents of the Emirate of Dubai.

For her part, Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at DBWC, noted that the discussions during the roundtable meeting were interactive and productive. They helped paint a clearer picture of the medical care sector, outlining its opportunities as well as challenges and acting as a roadmap for advancing innovative medical practices in Dubai.

Halabi added that the issues discussed were highly important for boosting the competitiveness of DBWC members. She reaffirmed that the Council is committed to providing resources that facilitate investment in members' capabilities and skills, which includes introducing them to essential expertise and information needed for developing their businesses and honing their skills in a globally competitive work environment. Halabi noted that the Council is constantly organizing specialized business workshops that cater to the needs of all members.

During the discussion, attendees explored the workforce challenges within the industry, including the retention of nurses, the return on investment in capacity building, standardization of salaries and licensing procedures, and the necessity for clear career pathways. A range of solutions were proposed to tackle these issues, notably the introduction of incentives, offering golden visas, and developing comprehensive plans to retain trained medical professionals.

These discussions fall under the Dubai Business Women Council's initiatives designed to heighten the business acumen of businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and professionals in the community. The series aims to boost market study skills, identify opportunities, and explore mechanisms to capitalize on them effectively.

Established in 2002 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE's leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai.

