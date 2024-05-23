The survey revealed that 84% of those who already own London property are likely to invest more in the London market over the next two years

Barratt London offers a wide range of property investment opportunities in London, including the Royal Gateway development, which was officially launched to Middle East investors today

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Research conducted by Insight Advantage on behalf of Barratt London, a market-leading residential developer in the UK, has revealed that London is the top choice for UAE investors looking to purchase property overseas. The survey, which was conducted this month, set out to identify the preferences of investors in the UAE.

Among the survey participants, 58% reside in Dubai, 28% in Abu Dhabi, and 6% in Ajman. The remaining percentage is evenly distributed across Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

When asked to select the five global capitals where they would most likely consider buying property, 69% of survey participants ranked London as their top choice out of a shortlist of ten global capitals. New York, meanwhile, was identified as the second most popular property investment location, followed by Singapore.

Beyond prioritising property investments, either in the UAE or abroad, investors are also interested in cryptocurrency (62%), saving accounts (57%) and stocks and shares (56%).

“The Barratt London UAE research results provide valuable insights into UAE investors' current trends and interests regarding the international property market. The findings suggest that London is a reliable and secure option for UAE property investors, providing them with profitable investment prospects and opportunities for capital growth,” said Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London.

According to the survey, the top three compelling reasons for investing in London property are the potential for significant capital growth, renting property, and owning a property in a prestigious global city. The most important London property characteristics identified in the research are a blend of financial benefits and the city’s highly desirable location.

Barratt London’s latest offering for Middle East property investors is the Royal Gateway development. Located in the popular hotspot of Acton, in the thriving London Borough of Ealing, Royal Gateway will offer 300 new apartments with a range of amenities and access to Bond Street in 13 minutes, Oxford Circus in less than 20 minutes and Heathrow Airport in 20 minutes. The area’s regeneration plans include a new high street and two major campuses for Imperial College.

With first completions due in late 2025, the four-acre brownfield site will be transformed into a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, comprising private, affordable rent and shared ownership homes. These will include ten exclusive penthouses, which will be launched at a later date.

Commenting on the launch of Barratt London’s new development, Leslie said: “Royal Gateway will build on an already vibrant community, providing a diverse range of housing options. The development provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the biggest regeneration project in the UK, and we anticipate strong demand for the new homes in the Middle East region where the appetite for UK property investments continues to grow.”

Other findings from the recent Barratt London survey include that 84% of those who already own London property are likely to make further investments in the London market over the next two years, and 79% of those who do not currently own property in London are likely to invest in the UK capital by 2026.

The survey revealed that the average value of those with existing London property portfolios was over £2.7 million, with an average growth since purchase of 16.4%. Meanwhile, the average value of non-London property portfolios in the UK was estimated to be over £2.3 million, with growth since purchase of 16.6%, according to the research.

Barratt London officially launched Royal Gateway to Middle East investors on 23 May. Prices for Royal Gateway start from £450,000 (US$ 571,000) for a one-bedroom apartment and £600,000 (US$ 761,000) for a two-bedroom apartment.

A leading developer in quality and construction, Barratt London creates homes built to last in great locations across the city. Other developments include Wembley Park Gardens, Sterling Place, Springfield Place and Hendon Waterside.

To find out more, visit https://www.barrattlondonmena.com/.

About Barratt London

Barratt London has been building high-quality homes in the UK capital for more than 40 years. A division of Barratt Developments - the UK’s largest housebuilder - Barratt London has already completed more than 50,000 homes in the city and invested £137m in the past three years.

With a wide range of homes available across London, the company specialises in seeking out regeneration areas with high rental yields and great transport links, including sites in partnership with Transport for London, where it can build sustainable developments and create thriving communities. Multi-award-winning Barratt London has a satisfaction rate of more than 90%, better than any other major UK housebuilder.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments is the UK’s largest housebuilder, creator of more than half a million homes across Britain over the past 60 years. A FTSE 100 company, Barratt is known for its quality builds, gaining five stars for a record-breaking 15 years in a row in the HBF New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey, and winning more NHBC Pride in the Job Quality awards than any other housebuilder for the 19th year running.

