Everyone is heading out this summer to enjoy seaside retreats, chase the allure of world capitals, or simply unwind at relaxing destinations. According to Expedia’s recent Vacation Deprivation report, both UAE millennials and Gen Z-ers feel vacation deprived, with 50% and 35% respectively1 reporting a lack of holidays. Here are some Expedia-backed tips on when to book your flights at the cheapest rates, when to depart, how to secure hotel upgrades, and much more to ensure a budget-friendly and smooth holiday this summer!

Air Travel Hacks from Expedia

When to book your flight

Book airfare on a Sunday to save on average 28%.2 Travellers who book their international flights on Sundays instead of Fridays tend to save, on average, around 28%.

Book international flights 2-5 weeks prior to departure to save 7%.3 For international airfare, the ideal booking period is 12-38 days (2 – 5 weeks) prior to departure. While the worst booking period is 12-20 weeks prior to departure, allowing you to save 7% if you book closer to departure.

When to travel

Depart on a Thursday to save up to 14%.4 Avoid departing on Sundays, which are the priciest days, on average, to start an international trip. Instead, depart on Thursday to save up to 14%.

Depart around midday or at nighttime to reduce the chance of cancellations.5 Year-to-date flight status data reveals flights that depart between 3am and 9am or between 3pm and 9pm have a 12% higher chance, on average, of being cancelled than those that depart around midday (9am – 3pm) or at nighttime (9pm – 3am).

Fly on the 27th and 30th of August for a smoother travel experience.6 For those travellers who are flexible on the departure date, the quietest days to fly this summer internationally are August 27 and 30, while the busiest dates are July 11 and 19.

Hotel Hacks from Expedia

Best ways to get upgraded/mistakes never to make if you want to be upgraded

Request a higher floor to get a top room – The suites and more premium rooms are usually located on the higher floors of a hotel, so request a room in the sky. Even if you don’t quite make it into the presidential suite, you’ll be further away from the street noise.

Check in as late as possible for an upgrade - If you check in late, then there is a chance that the hotel might have run out of standard rooms, which is generally the room category the everyday traveller books, so an upgrade to a higher room category could be on the cards.

Be sure to mention special occasions – Make sure you give the hotel a heads-up about any special occasions and ask them for a nice room to celebrate in. Telling them in advance gives them the chance to assign a set room. Pro tip: Don’t call the hotel between 10am and 1pm with a special request, as the chances are they’ll have a long line of guests waiting to check out.

The power of reviews and social media – Guest reviews and social media exposure are so important to hotels these days. At check-in tell them you’ll be writing a review and that you follow them on Instagram and will be tagging and snapping the hotel at every opportunity. Ahem nice room please!

Ask for a corner room - Always snap up a corner room if one is available. Due to the structural layout of a building, these rooms generally have the most square footage and windows, while also offering the lowest noise level. It will feel like you have a nicer room, without actually paying for a premium one. It’s also worth finding out if the hotel has undergone any recent renovations and if so, request one of the newer rooms.

Become the staff’s best friend– When you arrive at the hotel, if it’s hectic and super busy, show the hotel staff that you’re on their side and offer to wait. Be friendly and polite with reception staff and this can often lead to a better room and even perks like late checkout, breakfast certificates, fruit baskets, or waived minibar charges.

Dos and don’ts of hotels

Travel with man’s best friend for more space - Sometimes pet-friendly hotels allocate the biggest rooms to those traveling with pets because, let’s face it, their comfort is more important than yours. And let’s remember, our furry friends are going to be so used to having you in the house during lockdown, you might not want to leave them alone ever again. Posh freebies – Hotel freebies have had a serious upgrade over the past few years. Forget soap in the shower; you can often enjoy designer toiletries, including body lotion, face masks and beauty utensils. Other items to watch out for are exotic teas and snacks, slippers, high end magazines, stationery and some hotels even have items for your extra day-to-day activities such as portable Wi-Fi units, umbrellas and bikes. Secret pillow menus – A menu in your room might not just be for room service or laundry. Many hotels these days want to offer travellers the luxuries of home, so pillow menus are the new norm. If you are prone to neck and back pains, ask about pillow options. The front desk usually has a huge selection from super firm to melty marshmallow. Ask about breakfast deals during check-in – If your room package doesn’t include breakfast, always ask at check in if there are any special deals for the on-site restaurant, especially for breakfast. You could land yourself large discounts on food, an invite to guests-only happy hours or special 2 for 1 deals. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure – So many things get left behind at hotels, from simple, practical essentials such as adapters and hairbrushes, all the way up to designer luxuries. The lost property is a treasure trove, so if you think of something you need, don’t be afraid to ask.

How to get the best hotel deals

Book on mobile apps – More travellers are booking hotels on the go and these days it pays to think mobile as special deals are frequently offered exclusively to app users. Download Expedia’s app to save up to 20% on select hotels.

Loyalty programmes – It really does pay to be loyal. Sign up to loyalty programmes to enjoy access to the best rates, discount coupons, free nights and VIP services and extras. Leave it late to book – Gone are the days when you book your hotel stay months in advance. In fact, booking right at the last minute can save you lots of money.

Consider paying for club or executive level – Some hotels, especially business hotels, have an executive club that gives you access to a whole host of amenities, services and freebies. For a small fee you can enjoy a dedicated lounge with free drinks and snacks, laundry services, upgraded rooms, free Wi-Fi and complimentary newspapers and magazines. Sometimes it’s worth spending a little to get a lot.

