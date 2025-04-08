Dubai, United Arab Emirates: LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, has released its annual list of Top Companies for the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Powered by exclusive LinkedIn data, LinkedIn Top Companies is an annual list that showcases the top workplaces for professionals to grow in their careers. It features companies that offer meaningful opportunities, empowering employees to build secure and lasting careers in a rapidly evolving work landscape.

Ahead of the lists, LinkedIn research had shown that regional professionals are eyeing up new roles, with the majority (76% in UAE, 73% in KSA) actively exploring new opportunities this year. And while professionals are looking to increase their salaries, they are also prioritising better work/life balance and enhanced career growth.

In this context, the Top Companies list provides a trusted guide to professionals at any stage of their career– from starting out through to career changers. It spotlights employers that reward employees through cultivating thriving workplaces and supporting career growth.

Key trends observed from this year’s Top Companies list:

Consulting firms reign supreme in the region

Over one third of companies across the lists in both UAE and Saudi Arabia are either major consulting firms or focus on techconsulting, with Boston Consulting Group claiming the top spot in the UAE and EY coming in third in Saudi Arabia.

Local vs Global

Nine of the top 15 companies in Saudi Arabia are based in the Kingdom, from stc (1st) and Saudi Aramco (2nd) through to Riyad Bank (9th) and SRMG (13th).

In contrast multinational companies make up 11 of the top 15 companies in the UAE including McKinsey (3rd), Procter & Gamble (11th) and HSBC (15th).

Healthcare back on the map in Saudi Arabia

Making a comeback after a year's absence, the healthcare industry in Saudi Arabia is back on the map. King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center and Bupa have notably captured the 10th and 11th positions respectively, highlighting the sector's renewed presence in the rankings.

Nabila Rahhal, Editor at LinkedIn said “This year’s list underscores the diverse business landscape in the region, with 14 different industries showing up on the top companies lists in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. From technology and finance to retail and energy, the rankings highlight the breadth of opportunities available and the region’s continued evolution as a thriving hub for innovation, investment, and talent development.”

Rahhal continued: “With a majority of professionals in the region seeking new job opportunities this year, these lists will be especially valuable. By applying a comprehensive and data-driven approach, we ensure that professionals can confidently identify top employers that excel across a diverse set of criteria, helping them make the best next career choice.”

Top 15 Companies in the UAE:

Companies Industry Boston Consulting Group Business Consulting and Services Emirates Airlines and Aviation McKinsey & Company Business Consulting and Services Mubadala Financial Services Kearney Business Consulting and Services Mastercard IT Services and IT Consulting Alshaya Group Retail Visa IT Services and IT Consulting Majid Al Futtaim Retail TotalEnergies Oil and Gas Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Thales IT Services and IT Consulting Oracle IT Services and IT Consulting EY IT Services and IT Consulting HSBC Financial Services

Top 15 Companies in Saudi Arabia: