Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has shown unparalleled growth in recent years, breaking records and positioning itself as a cornerstone of the emirate’s economy. It will continue its momentum in 2026, due to increasing demand, growing population, and controlled supply. Offering strong returns, Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is attracting investors from around the world.

The Abu Dhabi real estate market achieved record-breaking sales of AED 142 billion, with over 39,000 transactions, in 2025. This shows an approximate 38% YoY increase in volume and 47% YoY increase in value compared to 2024. Approximately 24,773 sales have been registered, valued at AED 93.3 billion. The mortgage value has reached AED 42.8 billion. Off-plan sales dominated the market, accounting for 66.24% of the total transactions. A total of 16,410 off-plan sales have been recorded, valued at AED 58.4 billion.

On the other hand, ready sales reached 8,196, amounting to AED 32.7 billion. The primary segment saw 17,115 sales, totalling AED 65.4 billion, while a total of 7,658 secondary sales were registered, collectively valued at AED 27.12 billion.

Sales Value and Volume by Property Type

Property Type Sales Volume Sales Value Residential 23,773 AED 82.4 billion Commercial 194 AED 2.06 billion Agricultural 576 AED 1.7 billion Educational 4 AED 167 million Healthcare 1 AED 5 million Others 224 AED 6.2 billion

Breakdown of Residential Sales

Property Type Sales Volume Sale Value Apartment 14,700 AED 35 billion Villa 4,357 AED 27.4 billion Plot for Villa 1,980 AED 5.99 billion Townhouse/Attached Villa 1,912 AED 5.24 billion Duplex 373 AED 1.47 billion Penthouse 8 AED 145.3 million Plot for Townhouse 4 AED 6.7 million

Top Performing Areas by Volume

The following areas demonstrated exceptional performance in terms of sales volume in 2025:

Al Reem Island: Total 5,511 sales

Yas Island: Total 3,719 sales

Al Saadiyat Island: Total 2,264 sales

Al Hudayriyat Island: 2,244 sales

Al Bahyah: 1,498 sales

Top Performing Areas by Value

The following areas have shown strong performance in terms of sales value in 2025:

Al Reem Island: AED 14.9 billion

Al Saadiyat Island: AED 14.12 billion

Al Hudayriyat Island: AED 11.9 billion

Yas Island: AED 9.23 billion

Al Bahyah: AED 5.94 billion

Most Expensive Projects Sold in 2025

Most Expensive apartments sold in 2025 include:

Saadiyat Grove - The Source: AED 60,329,720

The Fountain View Residences: AED 50,874,325

The Fountain View Residences: AED 50,062,569

The Fountain View Residences: AED 46,353,548

The Fountain View Residences: AED 45,894,602

The most expensive villas sold in 2025 are given below:

Al Saadiyat Island: AED 100,323,224

Nourai Island: AED 80,000,000

Ghadeer Al Tayr: AED 80,000,000

Al Hudayriyat Island: AED 63,744,000

Al Kasir: AED 51,450,000

Best-Selling Projects in 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Here are the best-selling apartment projects:

Project Total Volume Value in AED Gardenia Bay 757 AED 1,379,631,430 The Beach House 561 AED 1,931,718,282 Radiant Square 519 AED 673,411,683 Marina Square, Paragon Bay Mall 396 AED 625,049,440 Vista 1 385 288,183,312

Given below are the best-selling villa projects in Abu Dhabi in 2025:

Project Volume Value in AED Bal Ghaiylam 1,110 AED 2,648,739,784 Private 430 AED 1,465,562,400 Al Deem Townhomes 348 AED 1,461,758,000 Bayn - Lagoon 219 AED 1,362,574,676 Al Naseem 214 AED 1,892,688,000

Shireen Khan, CEO of Kelt and Realty, said, “Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its position as a global real estate hub. The increasing demand, strong investors’ confidence, and high-value transactions represent a market shaped by sustainable growth rather than speculation. As we move to 2026, the market offers stability and lucrative investment opportunities.”

