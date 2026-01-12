PHOTO
Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has shown unparalleled growth in recent years, breaking records and positioning itself as a cornerstone of the emirate’s economy. It will continue its momentum in 2026, due to increasing demand, growing population, and controlled supply. Offering strong returns, Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is attracting investors from around the world.
The Abu Dhabi real estate market achieved record-breaking sales of AED 142 billion, with over 39,000 transactions, in 2025. This shows an approximate 38% YoY increase in volume and 47% YoY increase in value compared to 2024. Approximately 24,773 sales have been registered, valued at AED 93.3 billion. The mortgage value has reached AED 42.8 billion. Off-plan sales dominated the market, accounting for 66.24% of the total transactions. A total of 16,410 off-plan sales have been recorded, valued at AED 58.4 billion.
On the other hand, ready sales reached 8,196, amounting to AED 32.7 billion. The primary segment saw 17,115 sales, totalling AED 65.4 billion, while a total of 7,658 secondary sales were registered, collectively valued at AED 27.12 billion.
Sales Value and Volume by Property Type
|
Property Type
|
Sales Volume
|
Sales Value
|
Residential
|
23,773
|
AED 82.4 billion
|
Commercial
|
194
|
AED 2.06 billion
|
Agricultural
|
576
|
AED 1.7 billion
|
Educational
|
4
|
AED 167 million
|
Healthcare
|
1
|
AED 5 million
|
Others
|
224
|
AED 6.2 billion
Breakdown of Residential Sales
|
Property Type
|
Sales Volume
|
Sale Value
|
Apartment
|
14,700
|
AED 35 billion
|
Villa
|
4,357
|
AED 27.4 billion
|
Plot for Villa
|
1,980
|
AED 5.99 billion
|
Townhouse/Attached Villa
|
1,912
|
AED 5.24 billion
|
Duplex
|
373
|
AED 1.47 billion
|
Penthouse
|
8
|
AED 145.3 million
|
Plot for Townhouse
|
4
|
AED 6.7 million
Top Performing Areas by Volume
The following areas demonstrated exceptional performance in terms of sales volume in 2025:
- Al Reem Island: Total 5,511 sales
- Yas Island: Total 3,719 sales
- Al Saadiyat Island: Total 2,264 sales
- Al Hudayriyat Island: 2,244 sales
- Al Bahyah: 1,498 sales
Top Performing Areas by Value
The following areas have shown strong performance in terms of sales value in 2025:
- Al Reem Island: AED 14.9 billion
- Al Saadiyat Island: AED 14.12 billion
- Al Hudayriyat Island: AED 11.9 billion
- Yas Island: AED 9.23 billion
- Al Bahyah: AED 5.94 billion
Most Expensive Projects Sold in 2025
Most Expensive apartments sold in 2025 include:
- Saadiyat Grove - The Source: AED 60,329,720
- The Fountain View Residences: AED 50,874,325
- The Fountain View Residences: AED 50,062,569
- The Fountain View Residences: AED 46,353,548
- The Fountain View Residences: AED 45,894,602
The most expensive villas sold in 2025 are given below:
- Al Saadiyat Island: AED 100,323,224
- Nourai Island: AED 80,000,000
- Ghadeer Al Tayr: AED 80,000,000
- Al Hudayriyat Island: AED 63,744,000
- Al Kasir: AED 51,450,000
Best-Selling Projects in 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Here are the best-selling apartment projects:
|
Project
|
Total Volume
|
Value in AED
|
Gardenia Bay
|
757
|
AED 1,379,631,430
|
The Beach House
|
561
|
AED 1,931,718,282
|
Radiant Square
|
519
|
AED 673,411,683
|
Marina Square, Paragon Bay Mall
|
396
|
AED 625,049,440
|
Vista 1
|
385
|
288,183,312
Given below are the best-selling villa projects in Abu Dhabi in 2025:
|
Project
|
Volume
|
Value in AED
|
Bal Ghaiylam
|
1,110
|
AED 2,648,739,784
|
Private
|
430
|
AED 1,465,562,400
|
Al Deem Townhomes
|
348
|
AED 1,461,758,000
|
Bayn - Lagoon
|
219
|
AED 1,362,574,676
|
Al Naseem
|
214
|
AED 1,892,688,000
Shireen Khan, CEO of Kelt and Realty, said, “Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its position as a global real estate hub. The increasing demand, strong investors’ confidence, and high-value transactions represent a market shaped by sustainable growth rather than speculation. As we move to 2026, the market offers stability and lucrative investment opportunities.”
