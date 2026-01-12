PRIME by betterhomes has officially shortlisted the third edition of Dubai’s Top 50 Homes, narrowing a pool of more than 450 nominated residences to the final selection.

Now in its third year, the competition has evolved into one of the city’s most closely watched platforms celebrating residential excellence, where architecture, interior design, landscaping, and liveability intersect. Being shortlisted is not about scale or price. It is about clarity of vision, depth of design, emotional resonance, and spatial intelligence.

From this point, Dubai’s Top 50 Homes will advance to the formal judging stage, led by an independent panel of industry experts. This year, the panel is strengthened further with the addition of two highly respected design leaders, Ujjwal Goel, Managing Director of Teraciel Group and La Sorogeeka Interiors, and Sawsan Haber, Founder and Creative Director of DipiuGi Interior Architecture, bringing deeper design insight and rigour to the selection process.

A First Look at the Shortlist

This year’s nominees span a wide design spectrum, from art-led private residences where museum-grade collections shape daily life, to sculptural villas defined by light, proportion, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Other shortlisted homes reimagine family living through calm material palettes and intuitive layouts.

Art-Led private residence

Designed as a lived-in gallery, this home places museum-scale artwork at the centre of daily life. Long sightlines, controlled light, and restrained interiors allow art and architecture to coexist without competition.

An expression of scale and confidence

A private residence of the prominent and well known Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, founder and CEO of Pantheon Development, this stately mansion has been designed with a clear sense of order and intent. Spread across four levels, the home is structured around generous volumes, strong sightlines, and a calm, controlled material palette that carries consistently from space to space.

A villa framed by the sea

Positioned directly on the water on Palm Jumeirah, this six-bedroom villa is shaped by openness, light, and a constant relationship with the sea.

Together, the Top 50 reflect a city maturing in its design language, where individuality, restraint, and lifestyle intelligence increasingly define luxury.

View the complete Dubai’s Top 50 Homes collection here: www.top50homes.com