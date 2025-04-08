Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has said that the popular tourist destination Wadi Bani Khalid drew a huge crowd during the Eid al Fitr holiday with 32,142 people visiting the place between March 30 and April 5.

According to MHT, the visitors included 1,080 Omanis, 1,440 Europeans, 28,626 Asians, and 996 other Arabs. During the holiday period, rescue teams assisted in the safe recovery of 14 individuals from drowning incidents.

The popular destination, 203km from Muscat – located in North Sharqiyah – drew visitors from around the region to enjoy its natural beauty, year-round flowing waters and tranquil atmosphere. Visitors like to explore its geological wonders, including the Maql Cave and 12 natural springs, such as Ain al Sarooj, Ain al Lathb, Ain Kanara, Ain al Muntajar, and Ain Ghalala.

The area is also home to 56 aflaj, with notable ones including Al Haili, Al Fardh, Al Sarooj, and Al Jarbi. In addition to its natural attractions, the wilayat boasts a rich history.

