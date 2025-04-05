Dubai Real Estate Market Surpasses AED 114 Billion in Q1 2025: Total transaction value reaches AED 114.08 billion, reflecting a robust 29.19% year-on-year growth.

Off-Plan Market Records Over 24,920 Transactions in Q1 2025: Investor demand remains strong with 24,920 off-plan transactions completed, highlighting sustained interest.

Dubai - Dubai’s real estate market has exhibited substantial growth in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest analysis by Springfield Properties. The sector recorded a total transaction value of AED 114.08 billion, marking a 29.19% increase compared to the same period in 2024, with 42,269 transactions completed - a 23.11% rise year-on-year.



Off-plan properties have been a significant contributor to this growth, with 24,920 transactions in Q1 2025, up from 20,006 during the same period last year. The ready market also saw notable gains, with transaction values increasing from AED 43.9 billion in Q1 2024 to AED 60.2 billion in Q1 2025.



The rental market has mirrored this upward trend, with average rents per square foot rising by 14%, from AED 71 to AED 81. Notably, Dubai South and Al Furjan led this growth, posting increases of 26.37% and 21.56%, respectively.



“The sustained growth in Dubai's real estate market reflects a strategic alignment with the emirate's long-term vision for economic diversification and urban development. The significant uptick in both off-plan and ready property transactions underscores the confidence investors have in Dubai's robust regulatory framework and its commitment to infrastructural excellence,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. “As we progress through 2025, the market is poised to offer further opportunities, driven by innovative developments and policies that continue to attract both regional and international investors seeking stable and lucrative returns”.



Market projections suggest that property prices are expected to increase by 5% to 10% throughout 2025, supported by the anticipated delivery of approximately 72,365 residential units. Dubai's evolving landscape continues to attract investors seeking long-term value in a market characterized by its resilience and strategic growth initiatives.

Springfield Properties’ Q1 2025 Dubai Real Estate Market Report is now available for download HERE.

