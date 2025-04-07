Nearly 40% of UAE investors now expect clear evidence of female representation in senior leadership before committing capital

Almost 72% of companies asked for gender data during procurement processes

40% of Grant Thornton UAE’s workforce is female, with 22% female partners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Diversity reporting is no longer confined to corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports; it is becoming a performance metric directly tied to revenue generation, Grant Thornton UAE, a leading professional services firm, finds in its newly launched ‘Women in Business 2025’ Report.

The Grant Thornton ‘Women in Business 2025’ report draws on six years of data from senior leaders in UAE companies, multinational corporations, the public sector, and the firm’s partners, highlighting the achievements and the key factors influencing gender diversity in leadership across the Emirates. It forms part of Grant Thornton’s international research into this critical business imperative, which has been ongoing for over two decades.

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, commented: “Gender diversity has become both a social commitment and a strategic advantage; it is a strategic necessity for companies that want to thrive in the UAE’s competitive and fast-evolving economy. As part of our firm’s 2027 Strategy, we are committed to maintaining strong female representation at the highest levels. Today, women make up 22% of our partnership, and we want to sustain this growth momentum as we expand the number of female partners twofold by 2027.”

The business case for gender diversity in the UAE is now measurable and market-driven. According to Grant Thornton UAE’s latest research:

Almost 72% of UAE businesses reported being asked to disclose gender diversity data when bidding for contracts.

Nearly 40% of UAE investors now expect clear evidence of female representation in senior leadership before committing capital.

Approximately 20% of businesses surveyed reported that government departments requested gender diversity data over the past year. This aligns with the UAE Vision 2030 agenda, where economic diversification, inclusive growth, and women’s empowerment are explicitly linked to national competitiveness and long-term prosperity.

Farouk added: “A significant milestone in this journey has been the recruitment of our first Emirati female partner, reinforcing our commitment to advancing national talent and gender diversity in senior. We are fully aligned with the national agenda — not just meeting quotas but creating meaningful opportunities for Emirati women to grow within our firm.”

The report states that gender diversity is no longer an aspirational goal, but a commercial necessity. UAE businesses with diverse leadership teams are better positioned to win government contracts and found more attractive to global investors with ESG mandates. Such firms are better equipped to attract and retain top talent across generations, according to the findings.

To enable the creation of an environment where female leaders thrive, the ‘Women in Business 2025’ report recommends a multi-faceted approach that tackles systemic barriers, unconscious biases, and outdated processes, while intentionally building a culture of inclusion, sponsorship, and visible advocacy. This framework outlines five key focus areas of impact, supported by actionable steps, that organisations operating in the UAE can implement, measure, and embed into their day-to-day culture and long-term strategy.

The ‘Women in Business 2025’ report is available online here.

