91% of respondents see broadband as critical national infrastructure.

68% of respondents rely on their home Internet to work from home or run a business.

76% of respondents believe that using the cloud is secure, to store their documents, photos, music and more.

38% of respondents who plan to upgrade their internet service in the next 12 months, factor in high security for their choice of broadband service.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Cisco’s latest Broadband Survey has revealed that internet users in Saudi Arabia are conscious of cyber risks, with only 3% of respondents not taking any measure to protect the security of their home connection.

The survey of more than 21,000 people in 12 countries, including 2,000 respondents from KSA, looked at how consumers use their broadband connectivity.

In Saudi Arabia, 91% of total survey respondents ranked broadband as critical national infrastructure; while 68% of respondents rely on their home Internet to work from home or run a business.

Security is a Priority as More Move Online

The emergence of hybrid work and the ever-increasing blur between the professional and personal lives of employees brings new risks into the home. Despite most consumers using their broadband for tasks like banking and work, passwords are still the most popular way (52%) for survey respondents in KSA to protect home networks and devices, while only 28% have switched on their router’s firewall.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Salman Faqeeh, Managing Director, Cisco Saudi Arabia, said: “Our survey has confirmed that consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity when using their broadband service, and this is aligned with the results of our previous study that revealed that 73% of consumers in KSA worry about cybercriminals hacking their devices. Today, with the prevalence of hybrid work models and the evolution and complexity of cyber-attacks, usage of sophisticated means for protection like multi-factor authentication (MFA), is more important than ever.”

While speed is still the main priority among those planning to upgrade their broadband in the next year (selected by 40%), security is now a close second, ranked by 38% of consumers as a top priority when choosing their broadband package.

The survey has shown that consumers in KSA feel secure while using the cloud, with more than three-quarters (76%) of internet users believing that using the cloud is secure and only 6% stating that they do not feel the cloud is secure.

Last month, Cisco announced plans to establish a data centre for cloud-delivered security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help customers protect their users, infrastructure, and investments against threat actors. The announcement is part of Cisco’s continued effort to empower organizations locally and in the region with flexible security services and data protection for devices, remote users, and distributed locations.

-Ends-

About the Cisco Broadband Survey

The Cisco Broadband Survey is based on a survey of 21,629 workers across 12 countries: UK, Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, UAE and the Netherlands. It was completed during January and February 2023. The sample included respondents based in every region of each country, who either work full-time remotely; full-time in an office; hybrid, between home and the office; or on the frontline. The poll was conducted by independent research consultancy Censuswide, who abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society - which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Cisco:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals.

Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco:

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Media Contacts