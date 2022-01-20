DUBAI:– The President of Zambia joined National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday, sharing bold aspirations for the country’s future and welcoming the opportunity to connect and cooperate with the global community.

His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, was welcomed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

HE President Hichilema said: “We are inspired by the UAE and how it evolved over the years to become the extraordinary place it is today. Extraordinary leadership is certainly at the heart of the actualisation of a bold vision. We applaud the leadership of the UAE and appreciate the extraordinary lengths taken to host this Expo at one of the most challenging times in human history.

“The theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ captures our desire as Zambia to engage with the global community and boldly pursue our aspirations that not only bring prosperity to our country but bring value to the world.”

HE President Hichilema highlighted Zambia’s enormous potential in the fields of agriculture, tourism and hospitality and green energy, saying the country was “on the verge of a renewable energy revolution” that will be powered by its vast availability of land, sun, wind, rivers and waterfalls.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan, said: “Zambia's Expo 2020 pavilion showcases the country’s abundant resources and unique natural wonders, inviting visitors to learn about how Zambia is adopting an integrated multi-sectoral approach to development through exhibits that promote the unique investment and networking opportunities that the country offers.

“The relationship between the UAE and Zambia has witnessed significant growth since we established diplomatic relations almost 48 years ago. Through Expo 2020, we are keen to explore new horizons of cooperation in areas of common interest, such as education, development, and bilateral trade expansion, for the mutual benefit of our nations.”

The Zambia National Dance Troupe performed at Al Wasl Plaza with a number of symbolic routines including the social dance ‘Sipelu – Mwakasha’ and the spiritual dance ‘Liyala’. Singer Maureen Lillanda also featured on stage, along with a demonstration of the tribal ‘Kalimba’ thumb piano.

The Zambia Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, takes visitors on a journey from ancient times all the way into the future, exploring the country’s cultural heritage and economic potential through stunning visualisations of its natural resources, including the incredible Victoria Falls, as well as displays of drama, dances, rituals and ceremonies.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

