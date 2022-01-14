PHOTO
- United Architects of the Philippine (UAP) 124 Dubai and the Filipino International Triathletes Club have collaborated with the Philippine Organising Committee (POC) to spearhead a series of fitness events with exciting ways and means to transition to a more healthy and active lifestyle for the year ahead
Dubai, United Arab Emirates:
The Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ at Expo 2020 Dubai will kickstart 2022 with a health and wellness fair this weekend!
United Architects of the Philippine (UAP) 124 Dubai and the Filipino International Triathletes Club have collaborated with the Philippine Organising Committee (POC) to spearhead a series of fitness events this weekend set to prepare visitors to the pavilion with exciting ways and means to transition to a healthier and active lifestyle for the year ahead.
Starting from 10:00 am, the inaugural ‘Fitfest’ at the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will include activities such as a full body workout session followed by a cool down yoga session at the Bangkóta. Individuals are requested to bring their own yoga mats to take part in the cool down session.
The day will also witness several engaging talks and discussions on fitness & wellness and will have an in-depth seminar focusing on obesity awareness and proper nutrition.
Visitors will also enjoy free body mass index (BMI) checking and health consultations, while badminton enthusiasts can participate in several on-the-spot games and other activities as well.
In addition, visitors at the ‘Fitfest’ will also witness the launch of the 75-Day Healthy Fat Loss Challenge for 2022. Pavilion visitors are invited to register to participate in the initial weigh-in which will be revisited after 75 days to see each individual’s progress on their weight loss journey by March 2022.
The ‘Fitfest’ at the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will take place this Saturday, January 15, starting from 10:00 am onwards.
Interested participants are invited to register at the following link: https://bit.ly/3GjNNPI
About The Bangkóta - Philippines Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai
Bangkóta is the name and inspiration for the pavilion of Philippines at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is held from October 1, 2021— March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The pavilion, organically shaped like the Bangkóta—the ancient term for “coral reef” in the language Tagalog—updates knowledge about the Philippines, an archipelagic nation that nourished a collective, sea-oriented culture for millennia.
By calling attention to the coral reef-like qualities of Filipinos—such as an inclination for hyper-connectivity—the pavilion offers clues into a people who can build vibrant communities anywhere and everywhere in the world.
Remaining interconnected with each other as Filipinos, even though massive diaspora, the Philippines’ global stage is held together digitally. In the past 4000 years, as their Austronesian ancestors spread throughout island Southeast Asia and then embarked across the Pacific, they were and still are connected by the oceans of the world.
The Philippines pavilion evokes this hardy, traveling people in the Sustainability District of the Expo, poetically emphasizing cultural sustainability through the millennia. In a plot size of 3163.25 sqm, the pavilion presents contemporary expressions in architecture, art, and design that links the deep past with the future of connectivity for the Filipino.
It is conceptualized and actualized by Architect Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design and independent curator Marian Pastor Roces, collaborating with unusual synchrony with Assistant Secretary Rosario Virginia Gaetos of the Department of Trade and Industry, who also serves as Alternate Commissioner General of the Philippine Organizing Committee (POC).
Bangkóta aligns with the theme of this forthcoming Expo 2020 – “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” – with a riveting image of the Philippines and its people as truly global.
For further media queries, contact:
Vince Ang
New Perspective Media Group
Email: vince@newperspectivemedia.com
Tel: +971 55 473 9253, +971 4 244 9642
