Dubai, UAE: WRISE Wealth Management (Middle East) (“WRISE”), one of the fastest growing wealth management firms in Asia and the Middle East, is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This strategic move further strengthens WRISE's leadership team in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and driving growth in the region.

The new board members bring a wealth of expertise and leadership from diverse sectors, which will be critical as WRISE continues to expand its footprint in Dubai and beyond. The appointments include:

- Mr Arif Sayed Al Kazim, an all-rounded human resource professional with extensive local and international experience in regions including Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Hong Kong. He was previously the Executive Committee Director and Head of Human Resources of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) where he strategically led the human resources division on talent acquisition, development and reward management.

- Mr Nick Savastano, an accomplished International Sales Director with 27 years of Middle Eastern experience, working with sovereign entities, pension funds, family offices, endowments, insurance companies, and distribution channels across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. With expertise in financial services across sales verticals like Fintech, Asset Management, Banking, and Insurance, he has also served as Senior Executive Officer and Regulatory Head with DFSA experience.

- Mr Simon Yiu, a veteran in the Hong Kong financial industry, he has extensive experience in business management, identifying business opportunities, providing consulting services on strategy, marketing, organisation operations, M&A as well as PE and overseas investment.

Commenting on the new appointments, DJ Sengupta, CEO of WRISE Wealth Management Midde East stated, "We are delighted to welcome such esteemed professionals to our Board of Directors. Their vast industry experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to build on our success in the region. This is a pivotal time for WRISE, and their leadership will help us to navigate new opportunities and challenges while maintaining our unwavering focus on delivering excellence to our clients."

The new board members will work closely with WRISE Wealth Management Middle East's leadership team to oversee strategic initiatives, ensure operational efficiency, and drive innovation across the firm's services in the region. This expansion reflects WRISE's ongoing commitment to developing a diverse and dynamic leadership structure to better serve the evolving needs of its clients in a rapidly changing global market.

