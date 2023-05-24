DUBAI — Wellx, the pioneering health and wellness-focused InsurTech platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Anushka Patchava as its Chief Product Officer. Dr. Patchava joins Javed Akberali and Vaibhav Kashyap in a Co—Founder capacity. In this expansive leadership role, Dr. Patchava will be responsible for the company’s product strategies, roadmaps and partnerships, propelling forwards at pace, Wellx’s mission of creating healthier, happier and more resilient communities in the region through creation of a consumer-centric, data and AI-powered, platform ecosystem.

Dr. Patchava joins at a time where the region is bursting with innovative energy, with Dubai leading the front in regard to investment in new technologies and futuristic long-term strategies, particularly across AI, blockchain and the metaverse.

In her role as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Wellx, Dr. Patchava will leverage her extensive industry experience across clinical and financial services to lead the company post seed investment, through its high growth phase. With her strategic vision and expertise, she will play a pivotal role in building the Wellx platform, from intuitive user experience and design to data engineering, machine-learning and artificial intelligence, uniquely positioning Wellx as the go-to insurance platform within the region. These capabilities, led by Dr. Patchava will enable greater scale and impact, whilst keeping the consumer at the heart of everything Wellx does.

“I’m delighted to be in the region, in Dubai, a city at the global forefront of technology, science and healthcare; and to contribute to the strong culture of innovation,” said Dr. Patchava.

“As Wellx looks to expand both, regionally and globally, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to position Wellx as a key contributor to the InsurTech and health landscape. My aim is to revolutionize the way people perceive insurance and foster the adoption of healthier habits in alignment to the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2023. I am hugely passionate and committed to improving the health outcomes for the population, and am excited to join Wellx and catalyse our mission to create happier, healthier and resilient communities globally,” she added.

Dr. Patchava brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the region, with a distinguished academic background, having graduated from Cambridge University and Harvard Medical School, she practiced as a doctor in esteemed health systems in the UK and US, before completing her Executive MBA at London Business School last year. Her success in commercial strategy and product innovation spans over a decade , across the pharmaceutical, health and media devices sectors. Notably, she has dedicated the last seven years of her career to the financial services industry, with a significant emphasis on Health and Life insurance.

During her tenure at Aetna International, a Fortune 4 company, Dr. Patchava gained valuable experience working across various geographies such as the US, Europe, India, and Asia. Her contributions included developing population health, digital health, and health data and analytics solutions for hospital systems and payers. As the former Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Vitality in the UK, she led multiple teams, including Medical Affairs, Medical Underwriting, Cancer Care, Primary Care, Digital Health, and partnerships. Dr. Patchava also spearheaded automation and digital transformation initiatives, driving innovation and efficiency within the organization. In 2020, she was awarded Top 10 Women in Technology in Europe, and in 2022 secured 2nd place in the Top 10 Chief Medical Officer rankings globally. She has also served as the Expert Advisor in Healthcare and Health Technology at the United Nations (CEFACT) and World Economic Forum.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Patchava to the founding team as we look to move towards the next phase of Wellx’s growth plans. Having recently secured our fundraise from the Dubai Future District Fund, this marks the next significant milestone for Wellx,” said Javed Akberali, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Wellx. “This appointment reaffirms our commitment to attracting and fostering international specialized talent and driving innovation aligning with the leadership commitment to building Dubai’s future economy.”

About Wellx:

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Kashyap, Javed Akberali and Dr. Anushka Patchava Wellx is the region’s first-of-its-kind InsurTech platform that rewards individuals on the completion of health and lifestyle goals. The company uses cutting-edge data analytics tools to hyper personalize the wellness experience for individuals, families, and companies. Wellx has a clear vision: Make Healthy Fun and Health Hassle-Free.

