Doha – Dr. Javaid I. Sheikh, dean of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), has been selected as this year’s recipient of the prestigious Joan and Sanford I. Weill Exemplary Achievement Award. This distinguished accolade, presented at a special gala in New York City, recognizes and celebrates Dr. Sheikh’s exceptional leadership and outstanding contributions to the field of medicine.

An internationally renowned medical executive and visionary thought leader in global academic medicine, Dr. Sheikh has transformed WCM-Q into a premier institution since beginning his tenure as dean in 2010. His pioneering work implementing innovative biomedical education and research programs has earned WCM-Q recognition as a leading institution preparing “global physician-scientists” for the 21st century.

Under Dr. Sheikh’s exemplary leadership, WCM-Q has established a comprehensive research infrastructure with state-of the-art core laboratories that serve as national resources and address some of the most pressing health needs in Qatar and the region. His commitment to advancing medical science also led to the creation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center for Precision Health at WCM-Q, utilizing advanced data analytics to further Qatar’s goals in promoting scientific wellness and peak functioning.

In 2016, Dr. Sheikh played a pivotal role in the establishment of Precision Health Innovations and Education (PHIE), a globally interconnected forum dedicated to showcasing conceptual and technological advancements in health professions education. Additionally, he established WCM-Q’s Institute for Population Health (IPH) in 2012, implementing comprehensive programs to promote health and prevent disease among the population in Qatar and the wider region.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Sheikh expressed his deep gratitude: “I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this special recognition. This award stands as a testament to the achievements made possible through the visionary leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and the unwavering support of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani and our partners Qatar Foundation. I would like to also extend my deep appreciation to my dedicated, talented team for making my career an exceptional journey filled with countless opportunities for both professional and personal growth. I look forward to continuing to give back to the community in my capacity as a medical doctor, academic, and human being.”

Before joining WCM-Q, Dr. Sheikh built a distinguished career as a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, associate dean, and chairman of the board at the Palo Alto Institute for Research and Education at Stanford University School of Medicine and affiliated hospitals in California.

Established in 2018 in honor of Weill Cornell Medicine’s foremost benefactors, Joan and Sanford I. Weill, the award celebrates physicians and scientists whose transformational work enhances health and healthcare worldwide.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

