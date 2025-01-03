Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vistage, a global leader in executive coaching and leadership development, has announced the appointment of Colin Jones, as Chair of its 7th Middle East Executive Group. With over 40 years of corporate expertise, Colin’s appointment marks a significant step in Vistage’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in the region and empowering business leaders to achieve extraordinary results.

Colin Jones: A Proven Leader Driving Executive Success

Colin Jones is widely recognised as a pioneer in contract management, dispute resolution, and corporate strategy. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held senior roles in publicly listed companies, driving transformative results through operational excellence, revenue growth, and strategic innovation. As the CEO and Managing Partner of Mack Energy in Dubai, Colin brings a wealth of experience from the energy, construction, and property development sectors. He has also made his mark in the oil and gas industry, where he worked with a FTSE 250 company, managing offshore construction and playing a pivotal role in steering a major global corporation towards success.

In his new role as Vistage Chair, Colin will lead a select group of executives, providing tailored coaching and fostering collaborative, peer-driven environment where business leaders can tackle challenges and achieve exceptional results. His extensive global and regional market knowledge ensures that members are equipped to navigate the complexities of today’s fast-paced business landscape.

Speaking about his appointment, Colin Jones said,

“Joining Vistage is an incredible opportunity to work with a dynamic group of executives. My passion lies in guiding leaders to achieve their best through collaboration, innovation, and strategic insights. Together, we’ll navigate challenges and drive sustainable growth.”

Nathan Farrugia, Managing Director of Vistage UAE, also expressed excitement about Colin’s appointment, stating:

“Colin’s extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect addition to our team. His ability to lead with vision, foster growth, and tackle challenges will undoubtedly benefit our members. Colin’s approach perfectly aligns with Vistage’s mission to cultivate exceptional leaders who can thrive in today’s ever-evolving business environment.”

Redefining Leadership with Global Collaboration

Vistage continues to redefine executive coaching by offering unrivalled access to a global network of leaders, strategic insights, and transformative resources. By joining Vistage, CEOs and business owners gain access to personalised mentorship, cutting-edge strategies, and the support of an elite group of peers committed to driving success.

Business leaders looking to elevate their leadership journey are invited to join Vistage’s esteemed global community, where they can unlock boundless opportunities for growth and achieve unparalleled success.

For more information about Colin Jones and Vistage, please visit: https://vistage.ae/vistage-chair/meet-our-chairs/.

About Vistage:

Vistage Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in executive coaching, empowering CEOs and business leaders for 65 years. Our approach combines individual coaching, peer group sessions, and expert speaking events, fostering comprehensive leadership development.

For more information, please visit: https://vistage.ae/