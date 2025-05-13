Abu Dhabi, UAE – NASA astronaut and geophysicist Dr. Andrew Feustel will address the graduating Class of 2025 at New York University Abu Dhabi's twelfth Commencement ceremony on May 22.

Feustel has logged more than 226 days in space across three NASA missions and has amassed a wealth of experience in deep-Earth research and space exploration. His extensive spacewalking expertise, nine spacewalks totaling over 60 hours, ranks him third among all U.S. astronauts for cumulative time spent performing extravehicular activities.

"Dr. Feustel's remarkable journey from studying seismic waves in underground mines to servicing the Hubble Space Telescope exemplifies the intellectual curiosity and boundary-pushing spirit we foster at NYU Abu Dhabi," said Vice Chancellor Fabio Piano. "His message of exploration and perseverance will resonate deeply with our diverse, forward-thinking graduates."

In addition to his spacewalking achievements, Feustel served as the flight engineer and later the commander of Expedition 55/56 aboard the International Space Station. He also held the positions of acting Chief Astronaut at NASA and Lead Astronaut at Vast, an American aerospace company. His missions include STS-125, the final Hubble servicing mission, and STS-134 to deliver the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer to the ISS. Before joining NASA in 2000, Feustel earned his Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from Queen's University, specializing in seismology.

NYU Abu Dhabi's Class of 2025 consists of 530 students from over 85 countries, among them more than 20% UAE nationals, upholding the university's legacy of fostering a truly global learning community since its inaugural commencement in 2014. Their fields of study span cutting-edge sciences and engineering programs alongside vibrant studies in the humanities, arts, and social sciences.

The commencement ceremony will feature welcome remarks from Khalid Alzeyoudi, an Emirati student majoring in computer engineering and a prominent leader throughout his time at NYU Abu Dhabi. He served on the Executive Board of the UAE Majlis, mentored in the Academic Enrichment Program, and represented National Military Service students on the Student Government Domestic Student Advisory Board.

Pauline Wee, from the Philippines, will deliver the class address at the ceremony. A double major in Computer Science and Business, Organizations, and Society with a minor in Interactive Media, Wee co-led The Design Collective and the Craft Circle Student Interest Groups. She has led numerous on-campus and research projects throughout her academic career, channeling her passion for creating impact as a software engineer, designer, founder, and community leader.

The ceremony will include traditional elements such as the Ceremony of the Torch, featuring NYU's iconic torch symbol that has been part of university commencements since 1938, and the announcement of the NYU Abu Dhabi Distinguished Alumni Award.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 35 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.