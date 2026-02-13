DUBAI, UAE, Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust company, today announced a significant boost to its EMEA Channel strategy with the appointment of three new leaders: Nick McAlister as Channel Director UKI, Charbel Zreiby as Channel Director EMEA East, and Roman Brandl as Enterprise Channel Director EMEA. These appointments reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to drive growth, innovation, and customer value across the region, under the leadership of Senior Director of EMEA Channel Sales, Kinda Baydoun.

“Veeam is setting a new standard for what partnership means in the data resilience space,” said Kinda Baydoun. “With Nick, Charbel, and Roman on board, we’re doubling down on SaaS transformation, leading the way in enterprise data resilience, and ensuring our ecosystem has the innovation and support needed to thrive.”

Recent strategic moves, including the acquisition of Securiti AI and the expansion of the Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) SaaS portfolio, reflect Veeam’s vision for a secure, intelligent, and unified approach to data management. As organizations modernize their data protection strategies, Veeam is helping partners and customers harness the benefits of AI-driven innovation at scale.

Nick McAlister brings over 20 years of experience in partner network development and enterprise channel management across EMEA, including senior roles at VMware.

Led multi-billion-dollar channel programs and delivered measurable revenue growth.

Specialized in streamlining operations and developing market-leading go-to-market strategies.

Charbel Zreiby has more than two decades of IT sector expertise, driving channel strategies across Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa. He previously held leadership positions at Dell Technologies.

Recognized for building trusted relationships and delivering successful channel initiatives in diverse markets.

Focuses on partner engagement and enabling teams through authentic, collaborative leadership.

Roman Brandl’s background centers on supporting large Pan-EMEA partners and driving enterprise channel success for leading IT vendors.

Experienced in managing strategic alliances and accelerating growth with top enterprise partners.

Committed to strengthen Veeam’s presence and results in the enterprise segment.

Veeam continues to optimize partner coverage, accelerating VDC adoption, and maximizing investment across the region. Under Kinda Baydoun’s leadership, Veeam is further strengthening its partner network and delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of customers in today’s digital landscape.

“With the addition of these veteran channel leaders, we are reaffirming our commitment to our partners and customers,” Kinda Baydoun said. “Their expertise will be instrumental in advancing our channel strategy—enabling us to create new synergies and develop multidimensional partnerships, especially through deeper engagement with Alliances and GSIs in the Enterprise space. We are positioning our ecosystem for even greater success as we continue to lead in enterprise data resilience and SaaS transformation.”

