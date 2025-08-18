New Appointment Underscores Firm's Decade-Long Legacy of Addressing Saudi Arabia's Healthcare Gaps through Innovative Business Models

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare ("TVM"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm specialized in emerging markets and high-impact investments across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, is proud to announce H.E. Hamad M. AlDhewalia's appointment as Operating Partner. Having served as a Senior Partner with the firm for the past three years, this new role represents a more significant leadership position. With a distinguished career that includes serving as Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Health Affairs and General Manager of Medical Services at Saudi Aramco, he brings invaluable insight, connectivity, and leadership to further strengthen the firm as an investor and operator in the Kingdom.

H.E. Hamad M. AlDhewalia's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the firm's journey, as TVM Capital Healthcare continues to expand its investment and company building activity across Saudi Arabia, supporting Vision 2030's transformative healthcare agenda. His unmatched understanding of the Kingdom's health system and policy landscape combined with a legacy of leadership in both public and private healthcare will be instrumental in advancing the firm's investments and operations in specialty care, digital health, and local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, H.E. AlDhewalia has held key leadership roles including Vice Minister of Health for Health Affairs (2015–2019), Advisor to the Minister of Health, and CEO of major hospital networks such as King Abdullah Medical Complex and Al-Ahsa Hospital. Earlier in his career, he served as General Manager of Medical Services at Saudi Aramco, where he championed innovation and excellence in employee healthcare.

"I am honored to join TVM Capital Healthcare at a time when its level of investment and impact in the Kingdom is expanding rapidly," said H.E. Hamad M. AlDhewalia. "The firm's long-term commitment to the region — not just as an investor, but as a true builder of healthcare solutions strongly aligns with my own passion for improving the quality of patient care, expanding access, and driving innovation. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth."

TVM Capital Healthcare is a pioneer in private equity healthcare investment in Saudi Arabia, with a track record of identifying unmet medical needs and building innovative companies with global relevance. The firm is the only international healthcare investor to have consistently operated in the Kingdom over the past ten years, conceptualizing business models, funding quality care delivery, and delivering strong returns alongside measurable impact.

Dr. Helmut Schuehsler, Chairman and CEO of TVM Capital Healthcare, commented, "As the Kingdom accelerates its healthcare transformation under Vision 2030, the addition of H.E. AlDhewalia marks a significant step forward for the firm in delivering its mission: to create meaningful impact, deliver strong returns, and contribute to system-wide improvement in healthcare access, quality, and resilience. We are deeply honored to announce him as an Operating Partner. His lifelong commitment to public service, healthcare advancement, and community well-being in Saudi Arabia is a perfect match for our mission."

TVM Capital Healthcare's latest Afiyah Fund the only dedicated healthcare fund in Saudi Arabia closed at $254 million in 2024 and has already backed high-potential platforms such as Baraya Extended Care, which is addressing the significant continuum of care gap in the Kingdom; neurocare, a global innovator in mental health treatment; and Boston Oncology Arabia, which is reshaping local pharmaceutical manufacturing with high-quality, affordable medicines.

Other examples of TVM Capital Healthcare's track record of transforming healthcare systems in the Saudi market include the founding of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) now the leading post-acute care provider in the region and the expansion of ProVita International Medical Center, bringing long-term care for ventilated patients to Saudi Arabia for the first time. Through partnerships with global institutions such as US-based Spaulding Rehabilitation Network (Harvard-affiliated) and Netherlands-based Spectator Healthcare Technology, TVM has facilitated the transfer of knowledge, training, and innovation to the Kingdom, while creating local jobs and strengthening the healthcare workforce.

With offices in Riyadh, Dubai, and Singapore, TVM Capital Healthcare manages and advises nearly $500 million in committed capital and maintains a deep bench of Operating Partners and Senior Advisors globally. Its strategy blends growth capital with operational support to deliver scalable, sustainable healthcare platforms in underserved markets.

