Seasoned hotelier, Alexander Suski, takes on the role of consultant CEO of Terra Sol Hospitality, overseeing the launch of one of the region’s most eagerly awaited developments, Terra Solis Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The latest addition to the iconic Tomorrowland family, Terra Solis Dubai has appointed experienced hotelier Alexander Suski to head up the team at the five-star holistic desert destination as the Q4 launch date draws closer.

Suski’s remit will include the expansion of Terra Solis Dubai in the region and securing its position as a must-visit year-round destination while developing Terra Sol Hospitality as a trailblazing hospitality management company.

Before his appointment as Terra Sol Hospitality CEO, Suski, a Belgian national, has garnered valuable experience in the hospitality sector with a career spanning almost two decades, including senior management positions across the UAE, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe for brands, including Ishraq Hospitality, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, Kempinski Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, and Sofitel, amongst others.

Nicolas Vandenabeele, Founder, Terra Solis Dubai, said: “Alexander’s proven operational and commercial track record for introducing, managing and developing luxury hospitality projects across the region will be integral to our success as we present this unique desert destination to the world.

“His primary role will be to focus on translating an ambitious vision into strategic plans to deliver short- and long-term growth while also driving all aspects of commercial success, brand building, and business and people development.”

Most recently, Suski was the Acting Chief Executive for Ishraq Hospitality in Dubai, part of the Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group of Companies, where he oversaw the hospitality operations and provided strategic direction for eight owned properties under franchise of IHG.

Prior to joining Ishraq Hospitality, Suski enjoyed a four-year tenure at Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa as Associate Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he oversaw a portfolio of 48 properties and a pipeline of over 40 future openings in the region.

Suski said about his appointment: “We have witnessed a huge amount of interest from both the regional market and a global audience keen to see what this latest Tomorrowland brand has to offer. Terra Solis is undoubtedly a unique development and, with that, an opportunity to launch a destination unlike anything else in the world. It will incorporate the entertainment capabilities of Tomorrowland with luxury desert lodges and glamping experiences, the finest dining, and an incredible pool scene, all in the desert dunes of Dubai.”

Terra Solis Dubai is inspired by star constellations and will be home to three stunning accommodation styles named after stars, meteor showers and constellations: the Polaris bell tents, the Perseid lodges, and the Orion pool lodges, each offering an unbelievable experience with a focus on comfort, luxury, and style.

The oriental-chic desert oasis is spread over 371,000 square meters and will provide guests with a year-round leisure offering in one refreshing and energising destination. In addition to incredible music and events, guests will also be able to enjoy more holistic activities, including yoga and gym facilities.

From an F&B perspective, the MESA restaurant menu is expected to feature a range of dishes from countries around the world, prepared with ingredients from passionately dedicated growers, farmers, and producers sourced according to market availability and accompanied by a wide selection of drinks and cocktails.

Terra Solis Dubai will also feature an eye-catching bar located near the pool, the Sala shisha lounge, and a host of other F&B options.

About Terra Solis Dubai

Extraordinary lunch & dinner experiences

Terra Solis will feature exquisite dining options ready to amaze guests with great lunch and dinner experiences, either inside or poolside. Opening in December, MESA is inspired by the ‘Tastes of the World’ cuisine of Tomorrowland, serving typical and delicious flavours from all corners of the globe, designed to be shared.

Guests can enjoy a wide selection of drinks and cocktails at the centrally located bar next to the pool and the Sala shisha lounge. They will also be able to experience the true Tomorrowland madness during a range of exclusive events which will be organised at Terra Solis.

Wake up from a night under the stars

Guests can start their day at Terra Solis in peace and enjoy an energising breakfast in a soothing atmosphere at their private patio or the poolside restaurant. Terra Solis is home to several unique glamping options, including 48 spacious, luxurious and beautifully decorated Polaris bell tents and 20 Perseid lodges, combining the ultimate comfort and style. There are also six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace. The pool lodges are the real eye-catchers, centrally located near the pool with scenic views over the entire destination, offering guests a truly unique experience.

Terra Solis Dubai opens in October and is located in Dubai Heritage Vision – 30 minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), 25 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and 35 minutes from The Palm Jumeirah.

For more information and bookings, please visit terrasolisdubai.com.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is one of the world's most popular and iconic music festivals held in Boom, Belgium, organised and owned by the founders, the brothers Beers. Tomorrowland was first held in 2005 and has become one of the world’s most notable global music festivals. This year, it took place over three weekends, welcoming 600,000 People of Tomorrow from over 200 countries. The event sells out in minutes year after year.

Tomorrowland is located in a beautiful natural place, the recreation area De Schorre, in the town of Boom, Belgium. It is a true fairy tale world situated in beautiful natural surroundings, with a strong eye for detail such as enchanting décor, fascinating acts and peripheral animations, amazing, tasty and healthy food and drinks, and spectacular fireworks - an unforgettable and incomparable show. Every year, the festival features a special theme that inspires the famed MainStage design and stage production.

The 16th edition of Tomorrowland in 2022 took place from 15 July to 17 July, from 22 July to 24 July and from 29 July to 31 July.

More info: tomorrowland.com

