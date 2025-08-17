Muscat – The Zubair Corporation, one of Oman’s most respected and diversified business groups, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fahad Al Bulushi as its new Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO).

Bringing over 25 years of experience in Finance, Investment, and Executive Leadership, Fahad takes this role at a strategic time in the Group’s continued transformation journey. He has held key positions including Acting CEO and COO at Taageer Finance Company, Group CFO at Oman National Investment Development Company “TANMIA” and served in senior leadership roles at BankMuscat (Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi) and at Oman LNG as well.

Commenting on the appointment, Niels Bormans, Group CEO of The Zubair Corporation, said, “We are delighted to welcome Fahad to the leadership team. His deep expertise in Financial Strategy, Governance, and Investment Management will be instrumental as we continue to build sustainable value across our portfolio of companies.”

In addition to his executive roles, Fahad has held Board positions at several major organisations including SalamAir, BAUER Nimr, Al Meera Markets, Al Bashayer Meat Company, and Oman Fisheries, contributing to Corporate Governance, Financial Performance, and sectoral growth across Aviation, Food Security, and Industry.

Fahad is a Fellow member with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce & economics from Sultan Qaboos University. He is also an alumnus of the IMD Business School, where he completed the Foundations for Business Leadership program.

Speaking on his appointment, Fahad shared, “It is a great honour to join The Zubair Corporation, a group with such a proud legacy and strong future vision. I look forward to collaborating with our teams across all verticals to ensure financial excellence and long-term strategic growth.”

Fahad’s appointment marks a significant addition to The Zubair Corporation’s executive leadership, strengthening its capacity to navigate evolving market dynamics and deliver on its ambitions across the Sultanate and beyond.

For more than five decades, The Zubair Corporation has been working to attract new expertise and innovations from around the world to the Sultanate and other markets in which it operates. It was one of the major institutions that contributed to establishing infrastructure at the national level, in addition to its pivotal role in the culture, tourism and industry sectors in their various fields. The Zubair Corporation includes a diverse group of distinguished companies, strategic business units and joint projects that spread alongside the Sultanate of Oman and other countries in the Middle East region.