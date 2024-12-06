Dubai – Tamoka at The Ritz-Carlton, JBR, proudly announces the promotion of David Kelly to General Manager. With over 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, David has been instrumental in shaping Tamoka’s success, blending his operational expertise with a passion for guest experiences.

Since joining Tamoka as Beverage Manager in 2022, David has upgraded the venue’s beverage offerings with innovative cocktail creations, seasonal menus, and sustainability-focused initiatives. His leadership in training a team of over 40 staff, alongside maintaining impressive cost efficiencies, has set a strong foundation for his new role. As a General Manager, David will focus on further enhancing Tamoka’s position as one of Dubai’s must-visit destinations.

David Kelly, General Manager, Tamoka commented on his new position: “This promotion is not just a milestone in my career, but also a reflection of the incredible team and culture we’ve built at Tamoka, which is about creating something truly special—not just for our guests, but also for the team. I’m eager to carry forward this ethos of innovation and warmth that defines Tamoka, and I look forward to introducing new elements that celebrate the restaurant’s Caribbean-inspired roots while continuing to surprise and delight our guests.”

Marvin Coelho, Food and Beverage Director, added: “David has been exceptional since joining Tamoka, becoming an integral part of the original team and a central figure in everything that happens. In his new role, David will leverage his extensive beverage background, infectious charm, and creative energy to propel Tamoka to new heights – we can't wait to see what’s next!”

David’s career began in Belfast, where he mastered customer service and operational excellence in high-volume venues. As General Manager of Liquorxxx in Belfast, he successfully launched a Latin American-inspired cocktail bar, driving customer engagement through creative campaigns and staff development programs. His passion for mentorship and innovation has been a constant throughout his journey, contributing to the success of every venue he has led.

David plans to build on Tamoka’s vibrant Caribbean-inspired offerings by introducing new initiatives that merge creativity, sustainability, and the unmatched beachfront experience that Tamoka is known for.

