Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, has appointed a new Group Managing Director for the Middle East. Frano Šušnjara will lead the company’s continued growth in the region, and support its aims to become the industry leader in climate change.

The new appointment comes just weeks after Stellantis unveiled its Dare Forward 2030 strategy for Middle East and Africa (MEA) which includes leading the energy transition in the region with 100% of Stellantis product portfolio electrified by 2025; moving from 25% to over 70% regional production autonomy; and a total regional industrial capacity of 1 million vehicles per year by 2030.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Middle East & Africa, said: “Stellantis has big ambitions for the region, and those ambitions demand a leadership team that can grow our business, strengthen our partnerships, and inspire our people as we enter this new phase in our evolution. I am confident that Frano Šušnjara and his results-driven approach and industry experience will contribute to our success in the Middle East, as we move from our legacy as a car maker, towards our future as a sustainable mobility tech company.”

With almost two decades of experience in the automotive industry gained across major international markets, Šušnjara was previously Managing Director responsible for overseas territories for Stellantis. His industry experience - which includes roles in Europe, Asia and South America - spans sales, marketing, fleet, importing and network management.

Frano Šušnjara, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, said: “Stellantis not only has a global blueprint that will shape the automotive industry alongside its portfolio of iconic brands, but here in the Middle East, an ambitious growth plan, a world-class leadership team and unrivalled market opportunity. I’m excited by the opportunity to lead the regional business in this new era of mobility.”

In March of this year, Stellantis unveiled its Dare Forward 2030 global strategic plan for the coming decade, to move into a Sustainable Mobility Tech Company and ultimately become the industry champion in climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038. Powered by diversity, Stellantis aims to lead the way the automotive world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

