DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Standard Chartered today announced the appointment of Michelle Swanepoel as Head of Financing and Securities Services (FSS), Middle East and Africa. Based in Dubai, she will lead the business across the region effective 1 July 2026. Michelle succeeds Scott Dickinson, who will be retiring from the bank on 30 June after more than 40 years in financial services.

Michelle Swanepoel joined Standard Chartered in September 2017 as the Regional Head of Business Account Management for the Middle East and Africa and was appointed the Regional Head of Securities Services for Africa in May 2019. In September 2024, her role expanded to include Head of Markets for South Africa.

“Michelle has played a strong leadership role in the evolution of post‑trade servicing across Sub‑Saharan Africa, supporting capital market development, regulatory reform, enhanced investor access and market infrastructure, and is a recognised industry subject‑matter expert,” said Margaret Harwood-Jones, Global Head of FSS. “I have every confidence that Michelle will drive further momentum in the region, building on the solid foundation established by Scott.”

Scott Dickinson joined Standard Chartered in 2017 and he has led the Bank’s FSS franchise in MEA since 2019. During his tenure, he oversaw strong growth across the Middle East and Africa franchise, supported expansion into markets including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and helped deliver the Bank’s first Digital Asset Custody capability in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

For further information please contact:

Khaled Abdulla, CFA®

Head of Communications

UAE, Middle East & Pakistan

Corporate and Investment Bank

Standard Chartered

About Financing and Securities Services

Standard Chartered’s Financing & Securities Services provides custody, clearing, fiduciary, fund and digital asset solutions to institutional clients across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The business supports clients across the investment lifecycle, bringing together global reach, deep local expertise across more than 100 markets, and innovation aligned to clients’ evolving needs.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

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