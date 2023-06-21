BRUSSELS – SITA, the leading IT provider to the air transport industry, has announced the re-election of Dr Omar Jefri, of Saudi Arabian Airlines, as Chair of the SITA Board of Directors.

Dr Jefri was reappointed as a Board Director by SITA’s Shareholders at its Annual General Assembly (AGA) on 14 June 2023. Following his reappointment, the SITA Board met and re-elected Dr Jefri as Chair for a further three-year term.

Dr Jefri has a wide breadth of experience in aviation and academia. With nearly 40 years combined expertise, he includes strategic transformation, corporate management and regulations, IT, and shared services management among his leadership skills. In his academic career he has served as both Assistant Professor and a member of faculty.

The SITA Board supervises the activities of the SITA Group to ensure its effective operations and Dr Jefri has been Board Chair for over eight years. His extensive experience on the Board includes serving terms on the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Governance Committee. He is also a Board Director for the Saudi Ground Services Company, and Advisor to the Minister of Transportation for Aviation Affairs at the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Transport.

Dr Jefri said: “It is an honor that SITA’s shareholders re-elected me as a Board Director, and that my fellow directors have chosen me again as Board Chair. I am delighted by the Board’s decision, and I thank all of the directors for their trust and confidence in me. I look forward to working with the SITA Board, the Council and the leadership team as SITA continues to grow in the years ahead, as it meets the industry’s need to digitally transform.”

