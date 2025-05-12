DUBAI, UAE—Simon Coveney joins EMIR’s advisory team as Senior Advisor, strengthening the firm’s ability to support senior leaders in navigating global political and economic complexity.

Coveney is one of Europe’s most experienced political figures, having served as Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister (Tánaiste), Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment. Over a 25-year career, he helped shape EU foreign policy, led Brexit negotiations, chaired the UN Security Council, and advanced Ireland’s global trade ambitions.

At EMIR, he will provide strategic counsel to CEOs, boards, and ministers across high-growth markets, supporting decision-making amid today’s volatile geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape.

Simon Coveney, Senior Advisor at EMIR, says: “There is a new energy to global affairs—one where the influence of emerging markets is rising, and leaders in the Middle East are no longer just adapting to change but actively driving it. EMIR sits at the intersection of business, diplomacy, and decision-making. I’m delighted to work alongside this calibre of leadership.”

Trevor McFarlane, Founder & CEO of EMIR, says: “Simon’s appointment reinforces what EMIR stands for—strategic clarity at the highest level. His deep understanding of international affairs and real-world experience will elevate the conversations we’re having with our government, private sector and NGO clients daily. He brings gravitas, insight, and global perspective at a time when the stakes have never been higher.”

Dr. Noah Raford, Managing Partner, EMIR, adds: “Simon is an exceptional addition to our advisory team. His experience at the highest levels of diplomacy and international affairs will bring powerful context to the challenges our clients face, and real clarity to the decisions they make.”

Coveney’s appointment strengthens the Advisory arm of EMIR’s ABCD model, which also includes Boardroom by EMIR, the region’s hyper-selective intelligence network for CEOs and ministers; consulting for never-been-done-before projects; and Dealmaking for high-value M&A and commercial opportunities.

About EMIR

Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) is an exclusive boutique advisory and research firm established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013. With an invite-only approach, an EMIR engagement can only begin at the highest levels - the board, the CEO, and the minister.

Positioned upstream from the standard Request for Proposal (RFP) process, EMIR’s elite cadre of experts comprises former senior government officials, esteemed CEOs, globally renowned futurists, visionary economists, tech thought leaders, legal titans and security analysts. Its rarified expertise is sought out before the traditional consultants arrive, poised to orchestrate future shaping transformations.

Boardroom by EMIR is the Middle East’s most selective and influential intelligence network for CEOs, senior government officials, and other high achievers.

