Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, has announced five leadership appointments in its Middle East offices, with Faisal Sheikh and Joseph Edwin elevated to Senior Partner, and Othmane Boujemaoui, Abdullah Khan, and Khaled Zikry named Partner.



Tom de Waele, Managing Partner of Bain & Company Middle East, noted: “We are proud to welcome Faisal, Joseph, Othmane, Abdullah, and Khaled into their new leadership roles. Each of them embodies the values that define Bain: Bold thinking, deep expertise, and an unwavering commitment to client impact. Their contributions have shaped some of the region’s most important transformations. These promotions are a reflection of their exceptional talent and are a testament to our long-term commitment to build-up our leadership in the region.”

Faisal Sheikh has been promoted to Senior Partner and is a core member of Bain’s EMEA Consumer Products practice. He advises leading multinationals and regional Consumer Product companies on growth strategy, operating model design, and performance acceleration.

With over 7 years at Bain, Faisal has led major transformations across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia to unlock step-change value for clients. He supports executive teams on multi-year full potential programs delivering in-year P&L results. He is known for pairing strategic clarity with hands-on execution. He is also helping clients harness AI to power next-level performance, with a focus on practical use-cases.

Previously, Faisal was Head of Emerging Markets and member of global leadership team of a listed-Food company.

Joseph Edwin has been promoted to Senior Partner and is a core member of Bain’s EMEA Financial Services and Enterprise Technology leadership teams. He advises leading financial institutions & financial investors across EMEA and North America on various topics including technology strategy, technology operating model redesign and multi-year technology modernisation and transformation efforts.

Joseph specializes in large-scale, technology-enabled transformations and is a globally recognized thought leader on core banking modernisation. With over 25 years of experience gained from working at leading banks and in consulting, across Europe, Middle East, North America and Australia, Joseph brings a practitioner’s toolkit and a pragmatic and results-oriented approach to help clients drive digitalisation, boost productivity, and maximise business value impact from technology.

Othmane Boujemaoui has been promoted to Partner and is a core member in Bain’s Energy & Natural Resources and Sustainability & Responsibility practices.

With close to 15 years of experience in industry and consulting across EMEA, Othmane has driven major transformation programs across the energy value chain - spanning oil & gas, utilities, and chemicals. His recent work includes advising leading players in the energy ecosystem on energy transition strategies, energy markets, and operating model redesigns to drive effectiveness and performance improvement.

He also co-authored Bain’s perspective on voluntary carbon markets in the GCC, helping position the region at the forefront of climate innovation.

Abdullah Khan has been promoted to Partner and is a key member of Bain’s Advanced Manufacturing & Services practice. He brings over a decade of consulting experience focused on helping organizations navigate complex strategic and investment challenges.

Abdullah has deep expertise across the investment ecosystem, advising sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and national investment entities on topics including due diligence, investment thesis development, and value creation planning. He has also contributed to national investment agendas, including cross-sector initiatives to unlock the full potential of AI.

In addition, he supports clients on corporate strategy, performance improvement, mergers and integrations, and large-scale transformation programs.

Khaled Zikry, who has been promoted to Partner, is a key member of Bain’s Financial Services practice.

He has worked with many of the top FS players in the MENA region, across banking, non-banking financial services, and payments. His work primarily revolves around Mergers and Acquisitions, starting from due-diligence phase passing through merger integrations and ending with post-acquisition value creation programs. His case portfolio includes several of the largest banking mergers in the region over the past decade.

