Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) honoured winners of the top three positions for the eighth edition of its Venturist Summer Camp, which was held from July 7 to 11, 2025, at the 42 Abu Dhabi headquarters, with the participation of 50 Emirati students. The camp is part of Khalifa Fund’s ongoing initiatives to foster an entrepreneurial culture, cultivate specialised skills and offer practical expertise to national talents and professionals.

The Venturist Summer Camp’s training program was conducted in two different pathways. The first pathway catered to participants aged 13 to 15, aiming to build a strong foundation in programming and game development. The second pathway was designed for those aged 16 to 18, offering advanced training in game development, with a focus on cutting-edge techniques and creative approaches. On the opening day, participants engaged in experimentation, networking, collaboration and idea exploration activities. The second day, themed ‘Foundations and Collaborative Critiques’, enabled participants to construct core game elements and refine their concepts through peer feedback.

The third day focused on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and programming, offering participants hands-on experience in large language models (LLMs) and LUA coding language. On the fourth day, the focus was on providing final inspiration, during which participants explored professional game designs to spark creative ideas. The camp concluded with the presentation of refined games, providing a dynamic platform to showcase projects, strengthen a culture of teamwork and develop entrepreneurial thinking, all under the guidance of experienced industry professionals.

On the final day, the camp selected winning teams. First place was jointly awarded to Sara Abuhalqia and Mahra Alsalami (Pearl of the Damned) and Mohammed Rayn Ahmed and Hamad Alshemeili (Pick your Poison). The second position was shared by Hamad AlKatheeri (Echo Rift) and Khalid Alhammadi and Abdelaziz Yousif (Sands of Unity). Third place was won by Alyazia Alshamsi, Aljoori Amer Almansoori, Aldana Eisa Alkaabi and Meera Abdullah (Kingdom Valley).

Her Excellency Mouza Al Nasri, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “At Khalifa Fund, we believe in the significant role of children and youth in driving national development and shaping the future by equipping them with advanced tools and technologies and foster their creative skills. The Venturist Summer Camp reflects our strategic vision, providing participants a comprehensive ecosystem with advanced tools to refine their innovative skills, promote an entrepreneurial culture and take their initial step towards promising careers in programming and game development fields, which hold a pivotal position in the current economic landscape. On this occasion, we congratulate all the winning teams on their achievement and wish them success in their future endeavours in programming and game development. We extend our appreciation to all participants for their ambition and creativity.”

Since its launch in 2022, the Venturist Summer Camp has attracted over 750 Emirati students through its diverse training programs.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates.