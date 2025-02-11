Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SHI Hospitality Group, the visionary brand behind SHI and MOLI, proudly welcomes Geoffery Lachize as its Director of Operations. With a deep passion for hospitality and years of experience leading some of the most acclaimed restaurants, Geoffery joins the group at an exciting time, ready to drive the next chapter of its success.

From the early days of his career, hospitality has been more than a profession for Geoffery, it has been a way of life. His passion for creating unforgettable dining experiences led him to work with globally celebrated names, including Four Seasons George V in Paris, where he refined his expertise at the legendary three-Michelin-starred Le Cinq. He then took on leadership roles with Mandarin Oriental, contributing to the successful launch of its Bodrum property and spearheading a pop-up concept at Mandarin Oriental Geneva.

His move to Dubai saw him play a key role in the pre-opening of Renaissance Downtown Dubai with Marriott International, overseeing two of the city’s most talked-about venues at the time – Bleu Blanc, a French dining concept by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers, and Poppy, an intimate speakeasy with a beverage program curated by Sam Ross, the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bartender of the Year.

Venturing into Dubai’s dynamic standalone restaurant scene, Geoffery joined Orange Hospitality, overseeing operations at Alici before taking the helm as General Manager of Josette. Under his leadership, Josette earned Michelin recognition and multiple accolades from Gault & Millau, securing its status as a top-tier fine-dining destination.

At SHI and MOLI, two restaurants that have already made their mark on Dubai’s culinary scene, Geoffery’s focus will be on elevating every touchpoint, from the way guests are welcomed to the innovation behind the menus. SHI, a fine-dining Chinese concept on Bluewaters Island, is known for its refined yet inviting approach to Chinese cuisine, while MOLI, its contemporary counterpart in Dubai Hills Business Park, is quickly becoming a favourite for those looking for something bold, modern, and full of flavour.

Beyond Dubai, Geoffery will also oversee the group's growing international footprint, including its highly anticipated expansion in Thailand. The launch of two high-end restaurants stands as a pivotal achievement for the brand, marking the group’s first venture into international markets. As the group continues to resonate with diverse audiences, his expertise will play a crucial role in ensuring that the essence of SHI Hospitality is seamlessly woven into every new destination.

“Great restaurants are built on more than just incredible food—they thrive on atmosphere, service, and an energy that lingers with guests long after they leave. “SHI Hospitality Group has created something truly remarkable, and I’m excited to work with this talented team to elevate it even further.” – says Geoffery Lachize.

With the visionary leadership of Founder & CEO Diana Rysbaeva and Geoffery’s expertise guiding the group’s operations, SHI Hospitality Group is set to continue pushing boundaries, offering dining experiences that are going to be truly unforgettable.

About SHI Group

Led by Diana Rysbaeva, SHI Group encompasses a portfolio of renowned restaurants, including SHI, MOLI by SHI, and Jixiang Dim Sum. Committed to excellence in hospitality and environmental stewardship, SHI Group is dedicated to providing exceptional dining experiences while championing sustainability and responsible business practices.

About MOLI by SHI

Located in Dubai Hills Business Park, MOLI by SHI is an exquisite dining destination serving contemporary Chinese cuisine featuring curated menu embracing the distinct tastes and textures of China, presented with a modern twist.

About SHI

SHI, located in the heart of Bluewaters Dubai, offers a unique blend of traditional and contemporary Chinese cuisine. Launched in 2021, SHI has established itself as a premier destination for gourmet dining, standing as an emblem of Chinese tradition blended with the grandeur of Dubai.

Shi invites guests to partake in an exquisite culinary adventure, where they will discover an extensive menu highlighting the rich and dynamic flavours of China. Diners are treated to both indoor and outdoor seating, accompanied by stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

