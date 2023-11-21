Like Digital & Partners, an award-winning digital transformation agency with a global presence, is delighted to officially announce the appointment of Sheridan Moodley as the Senior Vice President of Technology.

An experienced technology leader with a proven track record of delivering digital transformation, Sheridan will lead the charge in shaping and executing the technology strategy for Like Digital & Partners. With a blend of strategic insight and hands-on expertise, Sheridan brings a wealth of experience garnered from complex digital transformations, advising on cutting-edge technology solutions, and fostering high-performance teams.

His multifaceted responsibilities at Like Digital & Partners include defining the overarching technology strategy, providing guidance on best of breed technology platforms for clients, co-creating project roadmaps with a composable approach, establishing a robust partner network, ensuring meticulous delivery governance for clients, and fostering seamless collaboration with the commercial team throughout the sales cycle.

Sheridan’s distinguished career encompasses key technology roles in the UAE, such as Chief Information & Technology Officer at Masafi, where he played a pivotal role in steering technology initiatives, and at the Chalhoub Group where he was part of the Tech Leadership team with roles across IT Delivery & Transformation. Sheridan started off his career as an Engineer at Ericsson serving multiple clients across Africa before joining global consulting firm Accenture.

His academic journey is marked by notable achievements including an MBA with Distinction from Hult International Business School, Dubai, and a BSc in Electronic Engineering from the University of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, reflecting his commitment to academic and professional excellence in the technology domain.

Commenting on the appointment, Karl Escritt, CEO at Like Digital & Partners, said, “We are privileged to welcome Sheridan to our leadership team. His strategic acumen, customer-centric approach, and extensive experience will play a pivotal role in taking our technology initiatives to new heights. We are excited to harness his expertise as we continue our unwavering commitment to excellence in the dynamic landscape of digital transformation.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Like Digital & Partners, Sheridan said, “I am delighted to join Like Digital & Partners in a role that will enable me to contribute to the agency’s continued growth and success. The team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns seamlessly with my own values, and I am excited about the innovative projects we will undertake together for our incredible clients.”

With offices in Dubai, London, Paris, and the forthcoming addition of an office in Riyadh, Like Digital & Partners continues to fortify its leadership team and lead the charge in driving digital innovation and excellence on a global scale.

About Like Digital & Partners

Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London, Dubai and Paris, offering expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands. Everything they do is driven by business growth and innovation for clients, from strategy and development to design and content marketing.

