Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SAS, the leader in analytics, present in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 10 years, announced the appointment of Bader Bahaian as the Country Manager. This appointment comes in line with SAS’s strategy towards the market needs of the industry for advanced analytics, AI and cloud-based solutions.

Bader Bahaian brings more than ten years of experience within the IT industry, with a strong focus on sales and business development. As a results-driven professional, he has made impressive achievements during his career. Prior to joining SAS, Bader served in leading positions in other multinational conglomerates, transforming organizations into high-performing business units, while growing sales at twice the market rate, despite dealing with a historic economic downturn and well-established brands in an already mature market.

Commenting on the appointment, Tayfun Topkoc, General Manager, Africa, Turkey, and Central Asia of SAS, said: “Bader is an exceptional professional who has risen rapidly in his career path and has had significant responsibilities in leading and identifying business opportunities across multiple industries. His background is well suited to help us drive our strategy, adding long-term professional relationships and progression of our organisation. We are delighted to have Bader on board and look forward to him overseeing our operations in KSA.”

“I’m honoured to join SAS at such a transformational period, and I look forward to working with the team to realize the enormous potential we have to transform organisations, I’m committed to what we do as a company and with advanced analytics, AI and cloud-based solutions we bring to market, I believe will have a significant impact on various industries as a whole.” Said Bader Bahaian Country Manager at SAS, KSA.

SAS will continue to help companies in the Kingdom adopt cloud platforms to tap into the full potential of their capabilities and resources to accelerate innovation and higher operational efficiencies. The cloud-first strategy spearheaded by SAS supports companies to move to a cloud-driven environment to eliminate physical and financial barriers to align with evolving business goals and advance in their digital transformation journey – which is central to the Saudi Vision 2030 plan. SAS is committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to using analytics to build a sustainable future. SAS is leading through its own sustainable practices and empowering others with the technology to achieve their sustainable goals.