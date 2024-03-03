Dubai, UAE – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, announced changes to its Board of Directors for the term 2024-2027 at its Annual General Assembly meeting held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this week. The changes took place as part of GPCA’s Board elections at the Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai, on 29 February 2024.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO, SABIC, was re-elected for a new three-year term as Chairman of GPCA, and Dr. Mohammed Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, QAPCO, has been re-elected as Vice Chairman of the Association. Nadia AlHajji, CEO, PIC, was elected for the role of Treasurer, replacing Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO, Borouge, who retains a seat on the GPCA Board. AlHajji remains Sponsor of the GPCA Youth Council.

The remaining members on the GPCA Board of Directors for the Term 2024-2027 are:

Mutlaq Al-Morished, CEO, TASNEE

Naser Aldousari, CEO, EQUATE

Eng. Yasser AlAbbasi, CEO, GPIC

Abdullah A. Al-Hussaini, Executive VP – Marketing, QatarEnergy

Hilal Al Kharusi, Chief Executive Commercial & Downstream, OQ

Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO, QAFCO

Eng. Sabri Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Board Member and Managing Director, Chemanol

Dr. Faisal Mohammed AlFaqeer, Senior Vice President, Liquids to Chemicals Development, Downstream, Saudi Aramco

Eng. Abdullah Saif Al-Saadoon, CEO, SIPCHEM

Othman A. Al Ghamdi, President and CEO, Petro Rabigh

Khalid Sultan Al-Kuwari, CEO, Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem)

Eng. Yasser AlAbbasi, CEO, GPIC, was appointed as the Chairman of the GPCA Responsible Care Committee, while Khalid Sultan Al-Kuwari, CEO, Q-Chem, was appointed as the Chairman of the GPCA Supply Chain Committee. Mutlaq Al Morished, CEO, TASNEE, retains the role of Chairman of the GPCA International Trade Committee, and Naser Aldousari, CEO, EQUATE, retains the role of Chairman of the GPCA Plastics Committee. Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO, QAFCO, will continue to lead the GPCA Agri-Nutrients Committee, as its Chairman. Dr. Fahad Al-Sherehy, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability, SABIC, has been appointed as Chairman of the GPCA Research and Innovation Committee.

Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “I would like to welcome the GPCA Board of Directors for the term 2024-2027 and congratulate them on their appointment. I look forward to working closely with the Board to fulfill GPCA’s objectives and continue to deliver value to our members in the region and globally. I would also like extend a heartfelt thanks to GPCA’s outgoing Board Members for their valuable support over the last three years and wish them all the very best in their future endeavors.”

He added: “I would also like to welcome the newly appointed Chairmen to GPCA’s Committees, who have been entrusted to lead the Committees’ efforts in driving knowledge sharing, quality and excellence across the Responsible Care® program, Supply Chain, Plastics, International Trade, Agri-Nutrients and Research and Innovation.”

GPCA’s Annual General Assembly Meeting was held following the 4th edition of the GPCA Leaders Forum, an exclusive C-suite launched in 2021 to provide a platform for senior industry leaders to discuss and shape the industry’s future.

As part of this year’s annual member gathering, GPCA published its 2023 Annual Report, which outlines the Association’s initiatives and activities over the past year. It also released the inaugural GPCA Youth Council Impact Report to showcase the activities of the Council since its establishment in 2021.

About the Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association

The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) was established in 2006 to represent the downstream hydrocarbon industry in the Arabian Gulf. Today, the association voices the common interests of more than 250 member companies from the chemical and allied industries, accounting for over 95 percent of chemical output in the GCC. The industry makes up the second largest manufacturing sector in the region, producing over USD 108 billion worth of products every year.

GPCA supports the petrochemical and chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf through advocacy, networking and thought leadership initiatives aimed at helping member companies to connect, share and advance knowledge, contribute to international dialogue, and become prime influencers in shaping the future of the global petrochemicals industry.

Committed to providing a regional platform for stakeholders from around the world, GPCA manages six working committees – Plastics, Supply Chain, Fertilizers, International Trade, Research and Innovation, and Responsible Care – and organizes six world-class events each year. The association also publishes an annual report, regular newsletters and various other industry reports.

For more information, visit www.gpca.org.ae.

For any interview or media inquiries contact:

Slavka Atanasova

Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association

P. O. Box 123055,

Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

E: slavka@gpca.org.ae

Dima Horani | Head of Communications and Membership

Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association

Email: dima@gpca.org.ae