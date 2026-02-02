Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company, the development arm of Riyadh Municipality and strategic enabler of private sector participation, today announced the appointment of Eng. Asim bin Mohammed Al-Suhaibani as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2026, succeeding Mr. Abdullah bin Sulaiman Abdullah Abdudawood, who has served as CEO since the Company’s establishment in 2021.

The Board of Directors has also approved the appointment of Mr. Abdullah bin Sulaiman Abudawood as a Member of the Board of Directors, effective 1 April 2026, in recognition of his contributions and continued commitment to strengthening the Company’s institutional vision and expertise.

Eng. Assim bin Mohammed Al-Suhaibani brings more than 20 years of professional experience across the public and private sectors, with expertise spanning executive management and strategic development. He joins Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company from Riyadh Holding Company, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2022 and played a pivotal role in advancing several major development projects across the city of Riyadh. His career also includes leadership roles at the Public Investment Fund, MASIC Logistics, and Schlumberger.

Under its new leadership, Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company will continue to deliver on its strategic mandate to contribute to improving the quality of life for residents and visitors of the capital, through the development and enhancement of municipal services, improving project execution efficiency, and activating municipal assets into sustainable investment opportunities that support the region’s cultural and economic vitality. The Company also remains firmly committed to empowering national talent, developing skills and capabilities, and fostering a supportive, high-performance work environment.