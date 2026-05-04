Dubai, UAE: Realterm, a private equity sponsor focused on investments in real assets for the transportation industry, today announced that Ms. Danae Daniilidis has joined the firm as Vice President, Capital Markets, EMEA to lead the firm’s investor coverage across the Middle East.

In her role, Ms. Daniilidis will be responsible for managing client relations and capital raising at the firm, spanning the institutional investor base for all of Realterm’s closed-end and open-end funds and ventures across the region. She will also support the launch of new products.

“With over eight years of capital raising and institutional relationship building across key Middle East regions, Danae will greatly deepen and expand investors’ understanding of Realterm’s strategies and capabilities in the region,” said Peter Lesburg, Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Markets at Realterm. “Her appointment marks a significant milestone as we continue to strengthen our investor coverage throughout EMEA.”

In connection with this appointment, Realterm is establishing an office in the UAE, underscoring the firm’s long-term commitment to the Middle East.

Most recently, Ms. Daniilidis served as Middle East Partner at iCapital in Dubai, working as the global fintech company’s primary client solutions partner focused on expanding its regional presence and advising clients on private market investment opportunities. Prior to iCapital, Ms. Daniilidis was Vice President, Capital Introductions, Prime Services at Citigroup in London, where she covered all hedge fund strategies with a particular focus on Equity LS, Event Driven, Macro and Credit. She also previously held a Private Markets Research & Strategy role at Blackrock.

Ms. Daniilidis received a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Imperial College London and speaks English, French, Dutch and Greek.

About Realterm

Realterm is a private equity sponsor focused on investments in real assets for the transportation industry. The firm acquires, develops, finances and manages differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks globally. Realterm currently manages over 450 investments totaling $14 billion USD in assets under management on behalf of a global investor base.